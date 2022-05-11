Rose Tynan scores on debut for Black Sticks 66 years after grandfather led NZ to Olympic Games

Rose Tynan (No 32) raises her hand in delight as her teammates celebrate her first goal on debut for the Black Sticks against Australia.

Third generation Black Stick Rose Tynan was delighted to score on her test debut as she continued a family hockey tradition dating back 74 years.

Her grandfather, Jack Tynan – captain of New Zealand’s 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games team – wore the black shirt from 1948 to 1956 and was also a Wellington representative cricketer and an accomplished sprinter.

When he died, in 2020 aged 94, Wellington hockey official Derek Wilshere wrote that Tynan, a centre-half and sometime national team captain-coach, was “clearly the New Zealand hockey player of the 1950s’’.

He retired after captaining New Zealand to sixth place – three wins and three losses – in the 12-team Olympic tournament.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Rose Tynan in action for North against South in Hamilton in April.

READ MORE:

* Black Sticks women blow 2-0 lead to draw with Australia in series opener

* Black Sticks co-captains Olivia Merry and Megan Hull know they have big shoes to fill

* Black Sticks women's hockey striker Tyler Lench beats injury double whammy

* From Apiti to Albany: Steph Dickins following her Black Sticks dream



His sons, Peter and Mark, were Black Sticks in the 1980s, and Peter was on hand at Albany on Tuesday night to watch daughter Rose net New Zealand’s first goal in a 2-2 draw with Australia's Hockeyroos at Albany.

“It was awesome,’’ Rose Tynan said in a Hockey NZ post-match video interview. “I know my Dad will be so happy. He might not tell it to me, he will keep his emotions close to his chest, but I know he's so, so proud. It’s awesome that he got to watch.’’

Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire/via Getty Images New Zealander Rose Tynan in action for Duke University in the United States in 2016.

Tynan said it was very special to play for the Black Sticks for the first time and continue the family hockey lineage.

“I didn’t think I would get to this stage,’’ she said. “I thought it wasn’t for me a while ago. Obviously, I’m 25 now, it’s been a different path. To be here now, I'm so grateful for the opportunity.’’

From a sporting family – her mother Rachel was a New Zealand golf representative in 1986 – Tynan went to Epsom Girls’ Grammar School and was a New Zealand junior international in 2014 and 2015.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosporyt Kaitlin Cotter of New Zealand fires a pass.

She then spent four years studying and playing field hockey at Duke University in North Carolina where she scored 31 goals in her two final seasons, was a two-time All America selection and was named on Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) All-Academic teams.

Back home, she continued played for the Somerville club and the Auckland representative, and was named in a wider Black Sticks training squad to prepare for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Tynan said her debut was “lots of fun’’ and it was “good to get out there’’ after training for a long time. “It was just awesome to be on the same team… You couldn’t ask for a better debut, at home against Aussie, it was unreal.’’

Scoring in her first game and at home in front of her family was “pretty cool’’, Tynan said. “My reaction was a bit embarrassing. [I was] very excited.’’

Tynan was swamped by teammates after scoring at the start of the second quarter from the Black Sticks’ first penalty corner. She reacted quickest to a rebound after co-captain Megan Hull fired the ball towards goal, and tapped it home.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Stephanie Dickins was proud of the Black Sticks’ five new caps in a 2-2 draw with Australia.

Tynan was one of five new caps - alongside the Taranaki-raised Crowley cousins, Anna and Casey, Alex Lukin, and Ella Hyatt-Brown - and experienced defender Steph Dickins, who set up the Black Sticks’ second goal for Olivia Shannon, was heartened to “see them put their best foot forward and back themselves’’.

“We stuck to the game plan and gave it a crack and played with confidence which was really nice to see.’’

The Black Sticks led 2-0 going into the final quarter, but Australia – fielding four new caps – rallied to score two late goals and secure a draw.

Dickins said New Zealand were guilty of “giving a couple of PCs [penalty corners] away, but we still gave it our all’’.

She felt the Black Sticks would not have to change too much for the rest of the remaining three tests in the trans-Tasman series, but just needed to raise their performance “five to 10%’’.

The Black Sticks meet the Hockeyroos again on Thursday night and on Saturday and Sunday.