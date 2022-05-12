Hockeyroos benefit from helpful bounce late-on to secure 2-1 win over Black Sticks

The Hockeyroos made the most of a lucky bounce to beat the Black Sticks women in the second of four tests.

At the National Hockey Centre, Auckland: Australia 2 (Brooke Peris 13’ 56’) Black Sticks women 1 (Olivia Shannon 39’)

A pair of goals from Australian co-captain Brooke Peris gave them a 2-1 win over the Black Sticks women at the National Hockey Centre in Auckland on Thursday night.

Olivia Shannon drew New Zealand level in the third quarter and was lively as they chased a winner, but an unfortunate bounce of the ball proved costly four minutes from time.

The Hockeyroos’ press kept the Black Sticks pegged back early on in what was a scrappy first quarter.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Hockeyroos celebrate their opening goal in their win over the Black Sticks on Thursday night.

This was just the second match the two teams had played since the Tokyo Olympics last August and they both made changes to their starting lineups from Tuesday’s series opener, which finished as a 2-2 draw.

Australia scored from a penalty corner as they mounted a fourth-quarter comeback in match one, and they earned their first in match two after seven minutes.

Teenage bolter Hannah Cullum-Sanders won another with two minutes to play in the first quarter and while the initial attempt was saved, co-captain Peris was on hand to flick in the rebound.

Canterbury Magicians cricketer Kirsty Nation was making her debut in goal for the Black Sticks, and she was soon called upon twice in quick succession to keep Australia from adding to their tally before the first break.

The second quarter was largely devoid of goalmouth action and there was an injury setback for the Hockeyroos when Rosie Malone was forced off after taking a blow to her hand.

Grace O’Hanlon replaced Nation in goal for the Black Sticks as the third quarter began.

Australia won their third penalty corner of the night when New Zealand defender Kaitlin Cotter got the ball stuck under her feet, but Shannon was able to charge out and block the resulting attempt on goal.

Shannon then came up trumps at the other end to draw the Black Sticks level firing home with a reverse hit after the Australian defence was caught napping and dispossessed on the edge of their own D.

The Black Sticks finished the third quarter looking as strong as they had all match, with Shannon making a couple of surging runs as they looked for a go-ahead goal.

With just over five minutes to play, Tessa Jopp won a penalty corner after a drive into the box, but their innovative attempt to get a shot off didn’t come close to threatening Australia’s goal.

Just 90 seconds later, Peris was on hand to pounce when the ball spun away from Black Sticks defender Aniwaka Haumaha after taking a deflection, giving the Hockeyroos their second lead of the night with four minutes to play.

The four-match series continues on Saturday and Sunday, with both teams preparing for the World Cup and Commonwealth Games later this year.