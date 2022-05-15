Stars knock over Pulse to edge closer to ANZ Premiership finals spot

At TSB Bank Arena, Wellington:

Stars 49 (Maia Wilson: 36/42, Jamie Hume: 5/9, Amorangi Malesala: 8/10) Pulse 44 (Aliyah Dunn: 28/32, Tiana Metuarau: 16/19) 1Q: 12-10, HT: 23-23, 3Q: 36-34.

The Stars have taken a giant step towards ANZ Premiership finals netball with a crucial away win over the Pulse.

In a match that pitted two versus three on the table, the Stars toppled the Pulse 49-44 in front of 3000 fans at Wellington's TSB Bank Arena on Sunday.

The Stars took a 36-34 lead into the final term, but blew the hosts off the court in the last quarter.

Last season, the Stars faded badly late in their campaign to miss the finals, but delivered arguably their finest win of 2022 to beat the Pulse.

READ MORE:

* Tactix edge Steel to keep ANZ Premierships finals hopes alive

* Kelly Jury rebounds from embarrassing experience to ANZ Premiership's form player

* Northern Mystics' ANZ Premiership defence at risk with Grace Nweke injury



The Stars’ upset win draws them level with the Pulse on 22 points with both sides having four round games left. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them meet again in the two versus three elimination final on June 8.

Silver Ferns goal shoot Maia Wilson, who has struggled for game-to-game consistency this season, stood tall when the Stars needed it most.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Defender Kelly Jury had another strong outing for the Pulse, but it wasn’t enough to lift her team to a win over the Stars.

She had one of her best performances of the season against Pulse defensive standout Kelly Jury.

Wilson landed 36 goals from 42 attempts and knocked down some pressure shots in the final quarter to keep the Pulse at bay.

It was anyone’s game in the fourth quarter, but a critical 9-4 burst from the Stars allowed them to push clear on the scoreboard at 45-38.

The Pulse didn’t have the same crisp attacking connections in this one, committing 22 turnovers, squandering away ball in the attacking end.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Pulse goal attack Tiana Metuarau looks to get a shot away under pressure from Stars defenders Leana de Bruin and Elle Temu.

Defender Kayla Johnson and goal attack Amorangi Malesala (eight goals from 10 attempts) added spark for the Stars in the second half after being injected into the game.

Silver Ferns goal keep Jury, who has been the form defender in the premiership this season, was again outstanding in the loss for the Pulse.

In the first half alone she had a whopping nine deflections, two intercepts, and four gains.

It was the final quarter that stung the Pulse though with the Stars standing up in the key moments on both attack and defence.

Best on court

Wilson was tremendous for the Stars and converted several crunch goals in the final quarter, but wing defence Holly Fowler was exceptional all game. Fowler picked up plenty of ball and was a nuisance on defence. For a player that has endured a wretched run with injuries, it’s great to see Fowler healthy again, enjoying her netball, and playing well.

The big moment

The game slipped away from the Pulse early in the fourth quarter, with the Stars punishing their mistakes and jumping ahead on the scoreboard. They went on a 5-0 run to build a 45-38 advantage and never let the Pulse back in.

Match rating

7/10: This was another close, physical premiership battle, but both sides would have been disappointed with their error rate, especially the Pulse. They turned the ball over 22 times, which ultimately proved their demise.

The big picture

Talk about a key victory for the Stars. This pushes them closer to a spot in the finals and leaves the fourth-placed Steel with significant ground to make up. The Steel are nine points behind the Pulse and Stars with the southerners having two games in hand.