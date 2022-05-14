Paralympian Nicole Murray wins gold in first podium finish at para cycling road World Cup

Nicole Murray was on the podium of a major event for the first time with a gold medal at the UCI para cycling road World Cup in Elzach, Germany.

The 19-year-old Ōtorohanga Paralympian won gold in the women’s C5 time trial with a time of 42min 13sec on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

It’s the biggest victory of her career after her first Paralympics last year in Tokyo, where she competed in four events and her best finish was fourth in the women’s C5 3000m individual pursuit.

PARALYMPICS NEW ZEALAND/Supplied Eltje Malzbender, left, won silver in the women’s T1 time trial.

Kiwi team-mate Eltje Malzbender, who also made her Paralympics debut in Tokyo, was on the podium in Germany, too, claiming silver in the women’s T1 time trial.

Murray, a left wrist amputee with adaptations on her bike, credits the Waikato hills for her success.

“Pretty stoked, eh. It was a great day. And my first podium finish in road cycling ever – that’s special,” she said.

PARALYMPICS NEW ZEALAND/Supplied Nicole Murray, right, racing in Elzach, Germany.

“Today was about strength. You couldn’t hide behind being able to take better lines on corners. The course played to my advantage – it felt like New Zealand. Living in a hilly spot has come in handy.”

Malzbender, who lives with a traumatic brain injury, turns 60 this weekend and can celebrate with silver after finishing ahead of the reigning world champion, Canadian Shelley Gautier.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ellington came fourth in the women’s C2 time trial and Stevo Hills and Fraser Sharp finished seventh in the respective men’s T2 and C3 time trials.

Racing continues in Elzach this weekend.