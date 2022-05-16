Magic seize on Grace Nweke's absence to beat Mystics 48-47 in ANZ Premiership

The Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic secured their second win of the ANZ Premiership on Monday night.

At Trusts Arena, Auckland: Magic 48 (Ekenasio 19/26, Mes 29/39) Mystics 47 (Monica Falkner 16/19, Filda Vui 29/34, Danielle Binks 2/3). 1Q: 11-12; HT: 24-24; 3Q: 34-36

Bailey Mes kept her cool in the final minute to give the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic their first win since the opening round of the ANZ Premiership season.

Against her former team, the Northern Mystics, she scored with 18 seconds on the clock to put her side up 48-47, and when Phoenix Karaka tossed a pass over Filda Vui’s head as the Aucklanders sought a tying goal, that was where it finished.

The Mystics were without star goal shoot Grace Nweke while the Magic were chasing their first win in nine outings, having defeated a Nweke-less side in round one.

Nweke was ruled out of Monday night’s game after leaving the court with an ankle injury late in the Mystics’ win over the Mainland Tactix on Saturday.

Coach Helene Wilson told Sky Sport before the first centre pass that it appeared to be a sprain, rather than a fracture, and that a full diagnosis was expected on Wednesday.

The Magic trailed by two at the start of the fourth quarter and that was where the margin sat with two minutes to play, after Vui netted a couple of crucial goals.

But when Peta Toeava gave away a contact penalty, the Magic were able to level the scores then take time off the clock before Mes put them in front, making the one that mattered on a night where she missed 10 times.

The Mystics came the other end of the court and didn’t have their usual option of looking deep for their star goal shoot.

Karaka tried to find Vui, but her pass was errant and even Nweke wouldn’t have hauled it in.

Best on court

Magic goal keep Erena Mikaere led the way at the defensive end against the Mystic’s untested shooting combination of Monica Falkner and Filda Vui, keeping the game close enough for her team to pounce at the end. She relished the chance to play with Leana de Bruin, who filled in as a Covid-19 replacement a day after filling a hole for the Stars.

The big moment

With just over a minute to go, Mystics wing attack Peta Toeava made contact with Magic wing defence Claire Kersten while looking to help her side go up by two goals. After the whistle was blown and the penalty given, the Magic went down and levelled the scores, then got their noses in front for good.

Match rating

8/10: The play was a bit scrappy at times – the Mystics shot 84% and the Magic shot 74% – but the fact that neither team ever led by more than four and the dramatic finish made for some pulsating viewing.

The big picture

The Mystics will be sweating on the results of Nweke’s scans with the finals just three weeks away. They play the Tactix and the Stars this weekend and would love to have top spot and hosting rights for the grand final locked up by the end of it. The Magic have bettered their record from last season with their second win and now play the Southern Steel on Wednesday and Sunday.