Central Pulse midcourter Paris Lokotui out for season with knee injury

Pulse midcourter Paris Lokotui leaves the court against the Steel after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament.

Pulse midcourter Paris Lokotui will miss the rest of the ANZ Premiership season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee.

Fringe Silver Fern Lokotui, 20, suffered the injury in the opening minutes of the match against the Southern Steel in Dunedin on May 9.

In her second season with the Pulse, Lokotui was making pleasing progress after switching to the midcourt from defence in 2021. An impressive debut season resulted in selection to the 2021-22 Silver Ferns development squad.

Lokotui is the second contracted Pulse player to sustain a season-ending knee injury with attacker Binnian Hunt, who was recruited from Australia, rupturing her ACL in the pre-season. Hunt had her post-injury surgery on Tuesday following Covid-related delays.

Victoria University student Lokotui was selected in the Silver Ferns training squad last year for the Cadbury Netball Series against England and Aotearoa Men.

She was also named ‘Aspiring Silver Fern’ at the 2021 New Zealand Netball Awards and Emerging Sportswoman of the Year in the Wellington Sport Awards.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Pulse midcourter Paris Lokotui, right, and Stars wing attack Gina Crampton fight for the ball.

“We are devastated for Paris,” Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said.

“She has been in our starting line-up this season and was continuing to make big gains in her game.

“She is an integral part of this team and we’re all feeling for her at this time.”

Lokotui had remained with the team to help out where needed and will undergo surgery next week.

Central Manawa midcourter Ainsleyana Puleiata will replace Lokotui in the Pulse squad, fresh off helping Manawa secure a fourth national league title.

Puleiata, 21, is no stranger to the Pulse, having previously been a training partner while also adding valuable cover this year during the challenges thrown up by Covid-19.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Pulse wing defence Paris Lokotui and Stars wing attack Gina Crampton chase after a loose ball.

She has developed a strong mental fortitude and created her own inspirational story after bouncing back from two ACL ruptures of her own during her young career.

The Pulse sit second equal with the Stars on the premiership table on 22 points with both teams having four round games left.