Stars thump Grace Nweke-less Mystics in ANZ Premiership's Auckland derby

Stars goal attack Jamie Hume puts up an attempt during their thrashing of the Mystics on Sunday.

At Pulman Arena, Auckland: Stars 59 (Maia Wilson: 37/47, Jamie Hume: 18/28, Amorangi Malesala: 4/7) Mystics 38 (Monica Falkner: 14/17, Filda Vui: 14/19, Phoenix Karaka: 1/1, Danielle Binks: 0/1, Grace Namana: 9/11) 1Q: 13-11, HT: 32-18, 3Q: 47-27.

The sooner Grace Nweke returns from injury, the better for the Northern Mystics.

Without their standout goal shoot, the table-topping Mystics slumped to their third straight loss, thumped 59-38 by the Stars in the battle of Auckland at Pulman Arena on Sunday.

Silver Fern Nweke hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury against the Tactix last Saturday and the defending champions are clearly missing her presence.

Without the free-scoring Nweke and her towering 1.93m height, the Mystics are a completely different side. If Nweke isn’t able to return this season, the Mystics’ hopes of defending their title are toast.

The Mystics have held top spot for most of the season, but risk falling out of first place and surrendering hosting rights for the June 12 grand final.

They have one round game left against the Pulse in Auckland on Saturday and hold a six point buffer from the Stars and Pulse, who are second equal on 25 points and both have three games left.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Maia Wilson converted 37 from 47 in the Stars’ shooting end in her 100th national league game.

It got so desperate for the Mystics they went with the unorthodox move of throwing Silver Ferns defender Phoenix Karaka into goal shoot in a bid to get something going on attack in the second quarter.

Karaka, who stands 1.86m, landed her only attempt, but didn’t last long in the shooting end, returning to the defensive circle to start the second half.

Take nothing away from the south Auckland-based Stars, who were superb and would have enjoyed blowing their crosstown rivals off the court.

This was the Stars’ largest victory in the team’s history, winning by 21 goals.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Stars’ goal shoot Maia Wilson takes the ball in as Michaela Sokolich-Beatson defends for the Mystics.

With head coach Kiri Wills isolating at home, assistant Paula Smith took over the coaching reins and the Stars didn’t skip a beat. They were also missing veteran defender Anna Harrison, out due to Covid-19 protocols.

Wills would have been smiling on the couch with the Stars causing chaos for the Mystics and feasting off their sloppy turnovers.

Even without Nweke, it was a miserable performance from the Mystics, who committed a staggering 30 turnovers. They had just 49 attempts at goal, compared to the Stars who put up 82. The Stars converted just 72% of those opportunities, but it didn’t matter given how much extra ball they had.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Stars’ wing attack Gina Crampton chases after the ball in their emphatic win over the Mystics on Sunday.

The Stars took control of the game in the second quarter, winning the term 19-7 to establish a 14-goal lead at halftime (32-18).

It was dominant netball on both attack and defence from the Stars, who went on a 5-0 run early in the second quarter to jump out to a 20-14 lead.

Nothing was going right for the Mystics with the Stars outscoring them 7-0 to close out the first half, heading into halftime full of confidence.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mystics’ defender Phoenix Karaka briefly moved into the shooting circle against the Stars as the team struggled again without Grace Nweke.

In her 100th national league match, Silver Ferns goal shoot Maia Wilson was industrious in the shooting end, converting 37 from 47.

Defender Elle Temu had a brilliant outing for the Stars, snaffling frequent turnover ball and making life a nightmare for the Mystics’ shooters. Temu pocketed five intercepts, and three rebounds, while also generating plenty of deflections.

Best on court

Take your pick in the Stars’ side. Wilson was busy in the shooting circle in her 100th national league game, while Silver Ferns Gina Crampton and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan stamped their authority in the midcourt. Defender Elle Temu was exceptional at the back though, grabbing five intercepts and three rebounds in a commanding individual performance.

The big moment

The Mystics were in the contest after the first quarter, trailing 13-11, but any chance of winning without Nweke drifted away in the second term. The Stars went on a 7-0 run to end the first half, taking a 14-goal cushion into the main break.

Match rating

6/10: Netball’s battle of Auckland is usually a close affair, but this was one-way traffic. The Stars were slick on attack and defence, while the defending champion Mystics were a mess, coughing up possession at will and not producing much on defence to slow the Stars.

The big picture

The Stars all but booked their top three finals ticket with this win, but could still finish first and secure a home final. The Mystics are limping to the finish line, losing their third straight game without Nweke. Lose to the Pulse in their final game and they might squander top spot and grand final hosting rights.