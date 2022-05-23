Black Ferns sevens beat arch rivals Australia to win World Series title in Toulouse

The Black Ferns have beaten world champions Australia to take the Toulouse title on the World Rugby Sevens series circuit.

Black Ferns sevens coach Cory Sweeney said it was an emotional and proud moment for his champion side to win its first World Series title in more than two years after a long absence because of Covid-19s impact.

New Zealand – the Tokyo Olympic gold medallists – avenged their defeat to Australia in the Langford Sevens final with a brilliant 21-14 comeback win in the Toulouse Sevens decider on Sunday (Monday NZ time) – their first title in the women’s series since Sydney in February 2020.

Sweeney was co-coach with Allan Bunting for the Tokyo triumph after the Black Ferns sevens had won every major title on offer since finishing second to Australia for a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Panoramic/PHOTOSPORT The Black Ferns sevens performed their haka, Ngā Rongo Toa, after winning in Toulouse.

Bunting stepped down after Tokyo and Bunting has been the coach since, albeit while Covid-19 prevented them from returning to the World Series until their comeback last month in Langford, Canada.

The Toulouse title was Sweeney’s first since Bunting’s departure and was a significant win ahead of the season’s pinnacle events – the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England in July and the Sevens World Cup in September in Cape Town, South Africa.

“It’s a proud moment and an emotional moment for us all. After Langford we worked on a few things, had some awesome training sessions and put that into practice this week,” Sweeney said.

The Toulouse success over the Australians was a fitting end to a month on the road and captain Sarah Hirini – the player of the final – paid tribute to her side after the last tournament of the season.

“I love this team,’’ she said in a television interview.

“We haven’t played for a very long time and to now win a tournament, it’s pretty exciting.’’

Hirini said she didn’t need to say much at half-time to inspire the comeback.

Mike Lee/KLC Fotos for World Rugby/Photosport New Zealand captain Sarah Hirini (R) led the Black Ferns sevens to the Toulouse title in the World Series.

“I don’t change much. I’ve got an amazing group around me and some of the best players in the world. When they are going forward I just can get off the back of that.’’

Hirini said it had been a really hard final because Australia were “an amazing team and obviously they’ve won the world series’’.

Australia led 14-7 at half-time, but the Black Ferns held them scoreless in the second spell and scored two tries to Alena Sail soon after the re-start and Kelly Brazier in the 12th minute.

Demi Hayes gave Australia a lead in the second minute of the first before Risi Pouri-Lane tied it up for the Kiwis with a converted try.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Black Ferns sevens coach Cory Sweeney savoured their first title since returning to the World Series.

But Faith Nathan dotted down for Australia just before the break for the seven-point advantage.

That was soon erased when Sail scampered over in the eighth minute and Brazier got the match-winning try.

The Black Ferns were rewarded for some sustained pressure with Hirini making a slashing run upfield. Brazier backed up at the ruck and caught the Australian defence napping with a deft dart to the try-line.

Michaela Blyde, the Black Ferns’ prolific try-scorer who passed the 150-try milestone in Toulouse, pulled off a potential match-saving tackle in the final play, dragging down Australian captain Charlotte Caslick from behind.

Mike Lee/KLC Fotos for World Rugby/Photosport Michaela Blyde, pictured earlier in the tournament, made a try-saving tackle in the grand final win over Australia in Toulouse.

The Black Ferns had earlier beat Fiji 24-14 in the semifinals after doubles by Blyde and Hirini.

Reapi Ulunisau and Alowesi Nakoci scored second half-tries for Fiji, but the Kiwis were always in command.

Australia thrashed Ireland 40-7 in the other semifinal.

New Zealand, who missed most of the series due to Covid-19, finished fifth overall on 57 points.

Australia were World Series champions on 80 points, France were second on 60, with Fiji third and Ireland fourth also on 60, but they had an inferior points difference.

Men’s series

Meanwhile, Fiji won the men’s title in Toulouse, beating first-time finalists Ireland 29-17.

“Teamwork in defence and attack was what this victory was built on. We kept the ball well and stuck to our game plan,’’ Fiji’s Tevita Dagunu said.

“To all the Fijians around the globe, this win is for you.”

Mike Lee/ KLC fotos for World Rugby/via Photosport New Zealand's Dylan Collier (R) in action in Toulouse where the All Blacks sevens team won the bowl final against Scotland.

New Zealand’s All Black sevens took their frustrations of not making the cup knock-out phase out on Scotland in the men’s ninth place play-off, winning 42-7.

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Caleb Tangitau (2), Dylan Collier and Akuila Rokolisoa (2) were their try scorers in the game, with Scotland’s only try coming through Jamie Farndale after a superb offload by Kaleem Barreto.

Earlier on in the semi-finals, Joe Webber, Regan Ware (2), McGarvey-Black and Tangitau (2) scored tries as New Zealand saw off Spain 36-7 while Scotland secured one of their best victories of recent times. Jamie Farndale, Jordan Edmunds, Ross McCann and Robbie Fergusson scored tries as they got the best of South Africa 24-21.

There are two more series events to finish the men’s season in London next weekend and in Los Angeles in August.