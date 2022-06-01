Australian Ben Sawyer edges Jacob Oram for White Ferns' head coaching job

Ben Sawyer, pictured coaching the Sydney Sixers women’s team, will be the new White Ferns head coach.

Australian Ben Sawyer will be unveiled as the new White Ferns head coach on Monday.

The Australian women's assistant will take over from Bob Carter, whose fixed term contract ended after the team's disappointing Women's Cricket World Cup campaign in April.

Sawyer will be introduced as coach at a White Ferns’ camp in Mount Maunganui on Monday with their T20 squad for the Commonwealth Games announced on Wednesday.

1 NEWS White Ferns great Amy Satterthwaite has opted to call time on her international cricket career after being advised she wouldn't be a contract for next season.

He was preferred over White Ferns assistant and former Black Caps allrounder Jacob Oram with the two in a head-to-head battle for the role.

Oram told Stuff he was “extremely disappointed” to miss out, but wished the team the best.

“At the same time I wish Ben Sawyer, [captain] Sophie Devine and the White Ferns well for the future. I look forward to seeing them develop and fulfilling their potential.”

Sawyer, Oram, former Wellington Firebirds men's coach Glenn Pocknall and former Australian international and Northern Brave women's coach Jo Broadbent were the final four candidates for the position.

Matt King/Getty Images Australian women's assistant Ben Sawyer speaks with star allrounder Ellyse Perry at a training session.

NZC’s GM of high performance Bryan Stronach, NZC chief executive David White, former White Ferns wicketkeeper-batter Rebecca Rolls and an unnamed player were involved in the interview process.

A NZC spokesperson said they were unable to confirm the successful candidate as this point with “a few things to finalise”.

The 44-year-old Sawyer has a strong resume, having been the pace bowling coach of the dominant Australian women’s team, who triumphed over England in the 2022 Women's World Cup final in Christchurch.

He led the Sydney Sixers to four women’s Big Bash finals and back-to-back titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18, though the team have finished fifth, fifth, and eighth the last three seasons.

Last year, Sawyer coached the Birmingham Phoenix women’s side in English Cricket’s inaugural season of The Hundred, a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament.

The Phoenix finished third after round play, losing in the eliminator match against the Oval Invincibles.

Hailed by the Australian team for his work with the bowling group, Sawyer was seen as a desirable option and backed by the White Ferns’ playing group, Stuff understands.

Oram, who has worked with the White Ferns since 2018, may have paid the price for being part of a coaching group, who couldn’t achieve consistent results. The team's underwhelming World Cup performance on home soil, where the failed to make the semifinals, winning three of their seven games, would likely have been a factor.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images White Ferns assistant Jacob Oram missed out to Australian Ben Sawyer for the team's vacant head coaching job.

Since 2019, the White Ferns have struggled internationally, winning just 10 of 35 ODIs, though a chunk have been against the talented Australian and English sides. New Zealand have won 12 of 23 T20Is over that span.

Sawyer is walking into a challenging situation after NZC’s controversial contract list decision last week, where White Ferns veteran Amy Satterthwaite was overlooked for a national contract and subsequently announced her international retirement.

Leading pace bowler Lea Tahuhu, offspinner Frankie Mackay, who were New Zealand’s equal top wicket-takers at the World Cup with 10 were also left off the list, as was offspinner Leigh Kasperek – the White Ferns’ top wicket taker between the 2017 and 2022 ODI World Cups.

Kasperek captured 42 wickets at an average of 21.26 and strike rate of 29.3, with an economy rate of 4.34 during that time.

Stronach said last week the White Ferns results in recent years had been unsatisfactory and NZC wanted to look to the future and the next generation of players.

With the Commonwealth Games and February’s T20 World Cup in South Africa looming, the contract list had been heavily weighted towards T20I cricket.