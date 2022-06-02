Luuka Jones reveals struggles with long Covid, forced to return to New Zealand

Luuka Jones hopes to be in Germany in time for the canoe slalom world championships in July.

Olympic silver medalist Luuka Jones has revealed she is battling with long Covid and has been forced to take a break from canoe slalom.

The 33-year-old who finished second at the Rio Games in 2016 has posted a message to her Instagram page, revealing that she’s struggled on the water since catching Covid-19 in March.

Battling with fatigue and unable to train properly, Jones has made the call to come back from Europe, missing World Cup events and will rest up in New Zealand, before looking to head to Germany in time for July’s world championships, in Augsburg.

“In 16 years of travelling to Europe to train and compete, I’ve never had to come home due to injury or illness,” Jones wrote.

“This year is the first. After getting covid in March, I have really struggled to come back to form.

“I was starting to get better, but after the first week of training in Paris, I started to get more and more fatigued.

“I feel puffed when doing short efforts on the water, and can’t handle intensity. I tried to rest up over in Europe, but I wasn’t bouncing back.

“It is really disappointing to not be racing the first world cups like I planned, but I believe I made a good decision to come home to NZ and recover.

“I’m slowly building back into training and assessing day by day what I can handle.

“I’m really hoping to head back to Germany in a month, and build up to the world champs at the end of July.

“There doesn’t seem to be a rule on how to come back from long covid, or how much time it will take, which is hard.

“I have an amazing team around me, helping me to get back to full health, and I am very grateful for the support I am receiving. Here’s hoping I’ll be back soon.”

The World Health Organisation has stated that while most people with Covid-19 recover and return to normal health, some people can have symptoms that last for weeks or even months after recovery from acute illness.

There is no internationally agreed definition of long Covid as of yet and even people who are not hospitalised and who have mild illness can experience persistent or late symptoms.