Stars thump Steel to book home elimination final in ANZ Premiership

Stars’ goal shoot Maia Wilson, pictured in a previous game, landed 51 from 55 against the Steel.

At Pulman Arena, Auckland:

Stars 68 (Maia Wilson: 51/55, Jamie Hume: 15/17, Amorangi Malesala: 2/4) Steel 49 (George Fisher: 33/35, Georgia Heffernan: 7/9, Saviour Tui: 9/13) 1Q: 13-9, HT: 31-22, 3Q: 48-36.

The Stars have locked up hosting rights for the ANZ Premiership elimination final with their most clinical win of the season.

Kiri Wills’ side made it six straight wins, crushing a flat Southern Steel 68-49 at Pulman Arena on Thursday.

The win moved the Stars to 34 competition points, temporarily putting them into top spot. Friday night’s clash in Auckland between the Northern Mystics and Central Pulse will decide who finishes first and hosts the June 12 grand final.

Both sides have a superior goal percentage than the Stars, so whoever wins Friday's game will leapfrog them into first. The Stars will host the loser of that game in Wednesday’s elimination final at their Pulman Arena home.

The Stars couldn’t have picked a better time to produce a complete 60-minute performance, delivering their finest outing of the season.

It was a rough showing from the Steel, who were well below their best and failed to fire with only pride to play for.

Silver Ferns goal shoot Maia Wilson was impressive again for the Stars after a quiet start to the season by her standards. She converted 51 goals from 55 attempts in a memorable display.

Wilson benefited from excellent delivery from midcourters Gina Crampton and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, and goal attack Jamie Hume.

Reuelu-Buchanan was a livewire at centre, outplaying Steel opposite and fellow Silver Ferns’ contender Kate Heffernan.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Stars’ centre Mila Reuelu-Buchanan had a standout showing in the midcourt against the Steel.

Defensively, the Stars were able to frustrate the Steel shooters with Anna Harrison again getting the better of English goal shoot George Fisher, and Elle Temu picking up ball and creating pressure out front.

This has been some finish to the season for the Stars, who went off the boil badly last year – missing the finals after they had been the top team most of the way.

Playing their third game in five days and second in 24 hours, the Stars didn’t show any signs of fatigue early on.

They started brightly, jumping out to a 10-4 advantage, with the Steel battling with their attacking connections.

John Davidson/Photosport Steel goal shoot George Fisher was largely shut down by Stars’ defenders Anna Harrison and Elle Temu.

The southerners were guilty of some sloppy turnovers, not scoring a goal for nearly seven minutes in the first quarter.

Despite an error-ridden first quarter, the Steel remained in the contest, cutting the Stars’ lead to four early in the second term.

Mistakes crept back into the Steel’s play with the Stars picking up plenty of defensive gains. A 5-0 Stars’ run pushed their advantage to 27-18 and they went into halftime in charge, ahead by nine (31-22).

Fourteen first half turnovers crippled the Steel, who found it tough at times getting the ball into their shooters, having to pass the ball around to find openings.

The Steel produced several mini-runs in the third quarter, but the Stars always responded and were able to maintain a handy buffer.

A powerful finish to the third quarter, scoring three unanswered goals, allowed them to take a 48-36 advantage into the final 15 minutes.

With so much on the line, they were never going to let that slip.

Best on court

Wilson benefited from accurate ball from her feeders, but shot confidently all game and delivered a pleasing performance. The talented goal shoot is hitting form at exactly the right point in the season, which will thrill Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua.

The big moment

After a poor first quarter, the Steel cut the Stars’ lead to four early in the second and looked to be getting back into the match. A 5-0 run late in the quarter pushed their lead out to 27-18, which the Steel never recovered from.

Match rating

6/10: There was some slick netball throughout from the Stars, who look every bit title contenders, and were strong on both attack and defence. The Steel were plagued by too many sloppy turnovers, which made it a tough watch at times.

The big picture

The Stars are firing on all cylinders, winning their sixth straight, and earning hosting rights for Wednesday’s elimination final. The Steel only have pride and contracts for next season to play for in their final game on Saturday against the bottom-placed Magic.