Stars a stronger team now than when they last made the ANZ Premiership finals

ANZ Premiership elimination final: Stars v Mystics

Where: Pulman Arena, Auckland; When: Wednesday, June 9; 7.15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1

As the Stars completed their last full training before their ANZ Premiership elimination final against the Northern Mystics, captain Maia Wilson had one thing on her mind.

She wanted to be back there training again on Friday, ahead of the grand final against the Central Pulse in Wellington on Sunday.

Which would mean beating the Mystics on Wednesday, at the Stars’ Pulman Arena home in Takanini.

The two teams have met three times so far this season, with the Mystics winning by 24 on April 24 at their Trusts Arena home and by three on May 8 at Pulman Arena and the Stars winning by 21 on May 22 at Pulman Arena – their first triumph in the matchup in eight attempts.

Goal shoot Grace Nweke was absent injured for the Mystics on the latter occasion, while four of their players tested positive for Covid-19 almost immediately afterwards.

Nweke’s return from an ankle injury was confirmed on Tuesday, setting the stage for a hotly-contested match on Wednesday night.

Wilson, the Stars’ goal shoot, is glad to be back in the finals for the first time since 2019, and feels her side are primed to perform under pressure.

Three years ago, they finished third on the ladder, with three more losses (nine) than wins (six), and went into the finals as underdogs, but stunned the Southern Steel in the elimination final before pushing the Pulse close in the decider.

This time around, the Stars finished second only on goal differential, and with the Mystics struggling in recent weeks, albeit for understandable reasons, they will go into Wednesday’s game as favourites.

Wilson has ticked off two big milestones in recent weeks – her 100th domestic league appearance, which has come before her 25th birthday, and her graduation from Massey University with a Bachelor of Communications degree.

She has taken six years to complete her studies, fitting them in around a busy netball schedule that got even busier when she was elevated to the Silver Ferns in her first season playing professionally, for the Pulse in the old trans-Tasman league.

Wilson’s 100th game was the Stars’ win over the Mystics two weeks ago, which they’ve since followed up with three more wins to extend their unbeaten streak to six matches. A few days later, she was at the Bruce Mason Centre in Takapuna for her graduation ceremony, which she said was a special moment.

"I was quite in awe of something that to some might seem so normal, but for me, it's been a really long journey, playing netball full-time and at the same time studying.

“To be able to tick that off, that was more exciting than my 100 matches. I was quite stoked.”

Wilson said she was exhausted after that week of celebrations, but finished it by shooting 91 per cent as the Stars beat the Steel in extra time in Invercargill to secure their place in the top three and a return to finals netball.

As she looked ahead to Wednesday’s match on her team’s home court, she had a simple message: "Let's get excited”.

“I feel like we're in a space where we know we can win and we know we can get ball and we can get it in the hoop down the other end.

“It's just pulling all those things together.

“Any team can win – we just really hope that it's us.”

Wilson is one of four Stars players who were there when they lost to the Pulse in the decider three years ago, joined by midcourters Holly Fowler and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and defender Kayla Cullen.

So too was coach Kiri Wills, who said the big lesson from back then was that it was important to just “go out there and play another game of netball”.

“As long as you do your processes and you play to your game plan and you do your job, then you put yourself in a really good position to win.

“The thing about this team that I'll be talking to them about is that long as we're in a position to win, we can push through.

“We've beaten Pulse twice and the Mystics are under the pump – they haven't played well for about five rounds now – so we are in a really good place to really push it home as long as we keep it close and as long as we keep ourselves in the game.”