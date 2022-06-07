Mystics goal shoot Grace Nweke fit to play in ANZ Premiership elimination final

Grace Nweke has missed the Mystics’ last four matches with an ankle injury.

ANZ Premiership elimination final: Stars v Mystics

Where: Pulman Arena, Auckland; When: Wednesday, June 8; 7.15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1

Grace Nweke has had it tough over the past three weeks, sitting on the sidelines injured as the Northern Mystics lost four in a row to end the ANZ Premiership regular season.

But she’s been passed fit to play in their elimination final against the Stars on Wednesday night at Pulman Arena in Takanini, and she’s ready to try to help her side keep their title defence alive.

The Mystics are also hoping to welcome back at least two of the three midcourters that missed their last outing due to Covid-19 protocols – Peta Toeava, Tayla Earle, and Clare O’Brien.

Coach Helene WIlson said she was confident two of them would be back, but was still waiting for confirmation on the third.

Nweke’s return from an ankle injury will be the biggest boost, as she has been a largely unstoppable force in the shooting circle, making 92% of her attempts this season.

As Wilson put it on Tuesday: “Grace is going to be expected to do her job, which is shoot goals”.

“And we know she's really good at that”.

Since Nweke suffered her injury in a win over the Mainland Tactix on May 14, Wilson has had to chop and change in the shooting circle, and the Mystics have had to adapt to a different way of playing, unable to look direct to Nweke, who stands tall at six-foot, five-inches.

Nweke has only been able to train on-court since the weekend, but Wilson said she had no concerns about reintegrating her – or the others who had been sidelined – ahead of a win-or-go-home contest.

“She's trained with the side. She's been doing netball the whole time in the pool with me. She's had the ball in her hand.

“It's like riding a bicycle. These girls play netball every day of the week, sometimes twice a day. They haven't lost what they've got, so I'm not worried about that.

“I know on any given day, every player in the Mystics will go out and give their very best for the team, and Grace is no different.”

Nweke might be in her fourth season with the Mystics, but she only turned 20 in February, and this was the first major injury she has suffered in her promising career.

She said there had been heaps of lessons for her to learn while in the stands, having targetted a return for this week’s finals match.

“It's so hard to see your team out there, giving everything and not being able to support them, outside of words of encouragement and showing up for them.

“It's been quite a challenge for me and for the team, so I'm really happy to be able to get back out there.”

Nweke said she had the support of her team-mates as she got back on court at the weekend.

“Some of the girls came over and helped me and were being as physical as possible and trying to rough me up to prepare me for what the game would be like.”

With Nweke absent, the Mystics fell from first to third on the ANZ Premiership ladder, and now have to win away against the Stars, then away against the Pulse in Sunday’s grand final to defend the title they won in 2021.

Nweke said she was feeling a bit of pressure – but that that would have been the case even if the past few weeks had passed without incident.

“I think even if I was fit and completely uninjured it would still be a tough game.

“I know it's going to be a challenge for our whole team from end to end, but that's exciting I guess – to be able to work hard out there with the girls, so I'm looking forward to it.”