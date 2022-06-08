Four uncapped players in White Ferns squad for T20 tournament at Commonwealth Games

Otago Sparks off-spinner Eden Carson is one of four uncapped players in the White Ferns squad for the Commonwealth Games.

Four uncapped players have been included in the White Ferns squad for the Twenty20 tournament at the Commonwealth Games.

Batter Georgia Plimmer, off-spinner Eden Carson and wicketkeepers Izzy Gaze and Jess McFadyen were included in the 15-strong squad named on Wednesday.

Sophie Devine will lead the team to the tournament in Birmingham, England, in July.

1 NEWS White Ferns great Amy Satterthwaite has opted to call time on her international cricket career after being advised she wouldn't be a contract for next season.

Senior players Frankie Mackay and Lea Tahuhu were not included following their axing from New Zealand Cricket’s contract list, a decision made in spite of their strong showings at the one-day World Cup on home soil earlier this year.

Amy Satterthwaite chose to retire when she was also not offered a contract for the coming year. Leigh Kasperek was another experienced player not contracted.

Spinner Nensi Patel and seamer Molly Penfold were the two contracted players not included in the squad for the Commonwealth Games, which will be new coach Ben Sawyer’s first event in charge.

In Birmingham, the White Ferns will play South Africa, Sri Lanka, and England in group B, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals.

Cricket is returning to the Commonwealth Games after a 24-year absence.

Last time it was present was in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, in the form of a men’s one-day tournament, where New Zealand won the bronze medal.

Eight countries will take part this time around, with Australia, Barbados, Pakistan, and India comprising group A.

Australia, the reigning one-day and T20 world champions, will be favourites to win the gold medal.

The tournament starts on July 29.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sophie Devine will captain the White Ferns at the Commonwealth Games.

White Ferns – Commonwealth Games

Squad

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe

Fixtures (NZ time)

Saturday, July 30, 10pm: v South Africa, Edgbaston

Wednesday, August 3, 5am: v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston

Thursday, August 4, 5am: v England, Edgbaston

Saturday, August 6, 10pm or Sunday, August 7, 5am: Semifinals (if qualified)

Sunday, August 7, 9pm or Monday, August 8, 4am: Medal matches (if qualified)