Call to play rugby final on day of Matariki labelled 'culturally insensitive'

A last minute decision to hold a Wellington premier women’s rugby grand final on the day of the inaugural Matariki public holiday has gone down like an eye gouge in a rolling maul, with players and supporters criticising organisers for their cultural insensitivity.

The 1pm Friday kickoff for the Tia Paasi Memorial Trophy final between Marist St Pats and Northern United was announced late on Sunday.

Northern United player-coach Aimee "Axe” Sutorius​ said the finals had been held on Friday evenings in the past, but never during the day – and certainly not on a public holiday.

Sutorius, a former Black Fern, said the situation was “a bit of a shambles”.

The women’s season had to be re-jigged after one of the clubs couldn’t start in the planned week and that led to the final being bumped back. The final is on the Friday because the Wellington Rugby Pride camp (the women’s NPC team) starts on Saturday.

supplied Columist and rugby player Alice Soper says the decision to hold a final in the middle of the day on Matariki is culturally insensitive.

“We’d been given the heads-up it might be on Friday, but everyone was thinking it’d be a night game. No-one thought it’d be a daytime final. That was a total surprise,” Sutorius said

“Girls work, obviously, and that’s our biggest concern. They haven’t taken the needs of the players into consideration.”

At least three players in the Northern United’s team were going to be working on Matariki.

“It’s a hard ask ... four days out from a public holiday, asking your boss if you can take the day off,” she said.

“There’s no way they would have done this for the men. Absolutely not. They do treat our grade a bit differently.”

The decision has drawn ire from many over social media.

Player and columnist/commentator Alice Soper voiced her criticism in a Soapbox piece, where she said it was not surprising Wellington Rugby had made the “culturally insensitive decision to hold a final in the middle of the day on Matariki”.

“Matariki is not just a day off and the first public holiday takes on a special significance for whānau around Aotearoa. Like many different days of celebration, the day off for the community at the centre turns into one of the busiest day of their year as they pitch in to mark the occasion.”

The game is scheduled to be held at Rugby League Park in Newtown.

Wellington Rugby community liaison officer Michael Langley said he was surprised by the reaction.

He said the date had been discussed and ratified with the clubs last Tuesday, and while the kick-off time had not been settled then, the organisation had not anticipated it being as much of an issue as it has become.

“We acknowledge the negotiation around the kick-off time might have been not to our usual standard, and we will be speaking with the two clubs around what the most appropriate time should be,” he said.

Langley said Matariki was seen as a suitable day because if it was held on Saturday it would be lost amongst the noise around the final round-robin games of the Swindale Shield (men’s competition).

“We actually thought it was a fantastic opportunity for the women’s final to be the standalone game on the new public holiday celebrating everything Matariki is about,” Langley said.

“We actually thought it would be incredibly well received,” he said.

He rejected the suggestion it was culturally insensitive.