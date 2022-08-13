Canterbury edge Waikato in thrilling rematch of Farah Palmer Cup final

Waikato prop Tanya Kalounivale is shut down by Canterbury’s Pip Love in Saturday's Farah Palmer Cup clash.

Kendra Cocksedge scored a crucial late try as Canterbury gained revenge on Waikato in a battle of two Farah Palmer Cup powerhouses.

In a rematch of the last two premiership finals, Canterbury held off Waikato 29-27 in a thrilling contest in Christchurch on Saturday.

Canterbury were fired up for the contest after losing 22-20 to Waikato in last year’s premiership final and made it four wins from four this season.

The victory also meant they retained the JJ Stewart Trophy, the women's equivalent of the Ranfurly Shield, which looked like it might be heading to Waikato late in the game.

Black Ferns halfback Cocksedge dotted down for the game-winning try four minutes from fulltime after Canterbury had trailed 27-24.

They turned down a penalty attempt, which could have tied the game, opting instead to go for the corner and it proved the right call.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Canterbury wing Martha Mataele dives across for one of her two tries against Waikato on Saturday.

Canterbury won the lineout and drove towards the line with Cocksedge throwing a dummy, then darting over to score what proved the winning try.

Both teams were unbeaten heading into the clash and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them feature in a third straight premiership final later in the season.

Waikato brought plenty to the contest and it could have gone either way with the sides trading tries in the second half.

Canterbury had led 19-6 late in the first half after Cocksedge went over for her first try, but Waikato fought back before halftime to head into the break, trailing 19-13.

John Davidson/Photosport Canterbury fullback Rosie Kelly was a standout in their Farah Palmer Cup win over Waikato on Saturday.

Waikato props Tanya Kalounivale and Awhina Tangen-Wainohu both scored from close range in the second half.

Tangen-Wainohu's try with 17 minutes left and a successful conversion put them ahead 27-24, but Canterbury would have the final say through the experienced Cocksedge.

Canterbury fullback Rosie Kelly was one of the best players on the field, regularly breaking the Waikato line and had a hand in several tries.

In other games on Saturday, the Otago Spirit made it fours wins from four in the championship, overpowering Tasman 39-7 in Dunedin.

Otago were in control at halftime, leading 29-0, and added two further tries in the second half.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Black Ferns loose forward Kaipo Olsen-Baker is carried off with a knee injury in Manawatū’s win over Wellington on Saturday.

The Manawatū Cyclones gained their first win of the season in impressive fashion, outclassing Wellington 38-17 in Palmerston North, having opened with four straight losses.

It was a pleasing performance at home from the Cyclones with first five Carys Dallinger contributing 18 points with a try, three penalties and two conversions.

The victory came at a cost with Black Ferns loose forward Kaipo Olsen-Baker carried off with a knee injury late in the first half – potentially ruling her out of the O’Reilly Cup test series against Australia.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Fullback Selica Winiata crosses the line for a try in Manawatū’s 38-17 win over Wellington on Saturday.

Centre Amelia Pasikala and wing Apryll Green scored doubles as Hawke’s Bay ran out convincing 45-15 winners over Taranaki.

Northland led North Harbour 22-13 at halftime, but had to withstand a strong fightback from the Hibiscus in the second half.

North Harbour hit the front at 23-22 after a try, penalty and conversion to second five Hayley Hutana early in the second half. A try with nine minutes left from Ana Allen earned the Kauri their second win of the season.

AT A GLANCE:

Farah Palmer Cup round five:

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Canterbury 29 (Martha Mataele 2, Kendra Cocksedge 2, Charntay Poko tries; Cocksedge 2 con) Waikato 27 (Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Tanya Kalounivale, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu tries; Renee Holmes 2 pen, 3 con) HT: 19-13.

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Otago 39 (Sheree Hume 2, Georgia Cormick, Te Atawhai Campbell, Keely Hill, Leah Miles, Cheyenne Cunningham tries; Cormick 2 con) Tasman 7 (Bethan Manners try, con) HT: 29-0.

At Tremain Field, Napier: Hawke’s Bay 45 (Amelia Pasikala 2, Apryll Green 2, Leilani Hakiwai, Hayley McKay, Rakai Tatu-McCafferty tries; Krysten Cottrell 5 con) Taranaki 15 (Elle Johns, Leah Barnard, Lucy Blyde tries) HT: 26-5.

At Central Trust Arena, Palmerston North: Manawatū 38 (Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Selica Winiata, Jayme Nuku, Layla Sae, Carys Dallinger tries; Dallinger 2 con, 3 pen) Wellington 17 (Monica Tagoai, Harmony Ioane tries; Thamsyn Newton 2 con, pen) HT: 20-10.

At Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei: Northland 27 (Ana Allen 2, Kerri Johnson, Harmony Covacich-Baanders, Tara Turner, tries; Krystal Murray con) North Harbour 23 (Caitlyn Cox, Hayley Hutana tries; Hutana 2 con, 3 pen) HT: 22-13.