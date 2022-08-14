Junior Football Ferns crash to loss to Germany at Fifa under-20 women's World Cup

Germany goalkeeper Julia Kassen makes a save against New Zealand's Alyssa Whinham at the Fifa under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

The New Zealand Junior Football Ferns’ hopes of qualifying for the second round at the Fifa under-20 women’s World Cup now hang by a slender thread after a 3-0 loss to Germany.

Two second-half goals from set-pieces to Clara Frohlich and Sophie Weidauer and a killer third to Gia Corley from a breakaway gave Germany a comfortable win at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Costa Rica on Sunday morning (NZ time).

New Zealand entered the game with some confidence after a 1-1 opening round draw with Mexico while Germany had suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

Gemma Lewis’ side will now have to wait to find out the result of Colombia v Mexico, which kicks off at 11am Sunday (NZ time) to see if they have any hope of making the next round.

The first-half was scoreless but Germany bossed the second spell after Frohlich’s header from a corner and Weidauer’s penalty while New Zealand were able to get just one shot on target over 90 minutes.

Play opened at frenetic clip with early chances at both ends.

Kiwi keeper Murphy Sheaff was at her alert best to foil Germany’s Selina Vobian in a one-on-one in the fifth minute.

Germany’s captain Madeleine Steck found the side netting after colliding with Frohlich at a corner.

The Junior Football Ferns had a golden opportunity when playmaker Alyssa Whinham found herself through on goal, but German goalkeeper Julia Kassen smothered the ball at the Kiwi’s feet.

Daniela Porcelli/photosport New Zealand's Alyssa Whinham (No 10) and Germany captain Madeleine Steck contest possession.

Germany lost some momentum when forced to replace forward Carlotta Wamser and skipper Steck after injuries in the first half-hour.

Lewis would have been pleased with the Junior Football Ferns’ first-half efforts with her defence, led by captain Kate Taylor, withstanding Germany’s attacks while Whinham showed some clever touches in midfield and Ava Pritchard some enterprise down the right flank.

Lisanne Grawe fizzed a long-range shot into the side-netting for Germany seconds before halftime, and Taylor made a vital, copybook covering tackle to deny a German rival.

Germany dominated first-half possession, 57% to 43% and had 10 shots – two on target – to New Zealand’s one.

The Junior Football Ferns survived a scare just seconds after the second half restart after Sheaff’s clearance was charged down, but the keeper soon after saved the day, getting down quickly to block Vobian’s shot.

Germany finally got the goal their pressure merited from a left-wing corner in the 58th minute.

Frohlich rose above her marker to meet the ball powerfully and steer a header into the corner of the net. Sheaff got her fingers to the ball but could not keep it out.

New Zealand immediately had a decent chance from a long freekick which fizzed just past Ava Collins’ head.

Daniela Porcelli/photosport The New Zealand Junior Football Ferns line up before their match against Germany.

But any chance of a Kiwi comeback disappeared when Tui Dugan upended Maja Sternad in the box in the 64th minute.

Stand-in skipper Weidauer sent Sheaff the wrong way, tucking a perfectly-struck spotkick into the corner of the net.

Lewis made a triple substitution for the final quarter but Germany was still ascendant with Sternad grazing the outside of the post with a header.

New Zealand had a decent chance to reduce the deficit in the 77th minute but Kassen raced out of her area to get to the ball just ahead of Collins.

Kassen blocked Grace Wisnewski near the end but the Kiwi attacker was adjudged offside anyway.

The killer blow came in the fourth minute of added time after a breakout by the Germans.

Substitute Laureta Elmazi coolly committed Te Reremoana Walker to a tackle before sliding an inside ball for Corley to score.

Germany had 55% total possession and 19 shots (six on target) to New Zealand’s six shots (two on target).

The Football Ferns’ final pool game is against Colombia at San Jose’s National Stadium on Wednesday (NZ time) at 11am.

AT A GLANCE

Germany 3 (Clara Frohlich, Sophie Weidauer pen, Gia Corley) New Zealand 0. HT: 0-0.