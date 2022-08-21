How teenage freeskier Ruby Andrews juggles homework while training to become world champion

Two of New Zealand's brightest winter talents are balancing school with snow sports as they take on the world.

Snow sports, once considered the preserve of an adventurous few, are becoming a big deal in New Zealand. In a Stuff series from Wānaka, Joseph Pearson reports on a winter revolution. Part 3 charts the progression of Queenstown freeskier Ruby Andrews, a junior world champion.

Ruby Andrews was somewhere in Europe’s vast mountain ranges in the early months of her last school year.

The 17-year-old Queenstown freeskier was not preparing for her first Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, as she was gradually returning from a serious knee injury.

Instead, she was adjusting with a complete switch of her education from learning via Wakatipu High School to the online portal, Te Kura, that allows her to fit her studies around shredding on the mountain.

Greater flexibility was needed as Andrews transitions from junior to senior competitions among freeskiing’s elite, while attempting to keep up with a mountain of school work from her Wānaka home, or in Europe or the United States.

On the agenda, as well as skiing, are courses in mathematics and statistics, design, English and physical education at NCEA Level 3.

Andrews was skiing as a toddler with her family at Mt Hutt. It’s become more than a pastime, something in which she is driven to succeed.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Queenstown freeskier Ruby Andrews became a junior world champion in March.

It’s clear Andrews is determined and resilient, having overcome a hideous injury she wants to move on from (she tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus in her right knee in a training crash in August 2020).

She talks with clarity and focus, and a maturity well beyond her years, when weighing up how to convey her commitment to her education while training to become one of the best freeskiers on the planet.

“It is definitely a balancing act,” she says. “School is quite important to me because you can't do sports forever.”

The injury setback has given her perspective on the dangers of her sport, and the importance of another career path.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ruby Andrews at the foot of the upper slopes of Cardona before another snow day.

“It is very risky, but there are so many emotions that go into it,” she says.

“Blood, sweat and tears.

“Having that one moment when you land that run, or land that trick, or do something that you're so proud of, that adrenaline rush is addictive.

“You'll go through all of that for that one moment because there is nothing like it.”

In March, in the spectacular setting of Leysin in the Swiss Alps, she was on top of the world.

Andrews won gold in the women’s freeski slopestyle at the junior world championships, although she wasn’t overly happy with her skiing.

“I still have a long way to go to be good, with all the training, the gym and the trampoline for the big tricks,” she says.

Andrews was delighted nonetheless, winning after the most successful Winter Olympic campaign in New Zealand’s history.

As the spotlight shone on Wānaka trailblazers Nico Porteous (gold in men’s halfpipe) and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (gold in women’s slopestyle and silver in big air) for their success in China, she was part of a junior Kiwi team that would prosper in Switzerland just a few weeks later.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives, left, and Ruby Andrews, right, completing their last stretches before hitting the slopes.

Her triumph complemented the gold won by 16-year-old Beijing Olympian Gustav Legnavsky in the men’s freeski halfpipe, as well as the silver medals for a 15-year-old Cam Melville Ives (men’s snowboard slopestyle) and 18-year-old Luca Harrington (men’s freeski big air).

Andrews is among the leading prospects of the next generation of flying Kiwis from the mountains.

“I definitely want to be a skier that other skiers look towards and the X Games and the Olympics are definitely in the sights,” she says.

Andrews is mastering her craft at the resorts around Queenstown and Wānaka.

On a snow day with Stuff, at the state-of-the-art Cardrona Alpine Resort, the rising sun clears the frosty darkness in exposing the mountain trails.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ruby Andrews flying through the air at Cardrona.

Each route has been taken by past and present champions of the sport.

Andrews clips into her skis like they are slippers.

At the top of the chairlift, she glides to the start of the slope, taking a deep breath. She is ready.

As an excellent rail rider, she slides down each one with poise and authority. She never looks off balance.

Negotiating the cylinder rails as Andrews does, at speed on a pair of skis, is like running down a slippy, spinning log in a perfect straight line. She makes it look easy, as though she’s locked into each rail.

Approached either frontwards or backwards, the jumps are a breeze, with a grab, a spin or a flip or two, and the landings during this light training session early in the season are crisp and clean.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ruby Andrews will be competing at World Cup events later this year in Europe.

There's barely a flick of snow while she cruises down the mountain.

Andrews has relocated from Queenstown to Wānaka this year to be closer to Snow Sport NZ’s high performance centre in the heart of the smaller, and quieter, of Central Otago’s main resort towns.

There, she has easy access to its facilities, with its gym and trampoline, and can work closely with coaches such as Hamish McDougall and Snow Sports NZ high performance manager Luke Hetzel.

Hetzel says Andrews has always picked things up really quickly, and they are “pretty excited” about her potential.

“That progression and ability is really important in a sport where kids can achieve from an early age,” he says.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ruby Andrews practising her moves on the trampoline at Snow Sports NZ’s gym.

“Before her injury, we were confident she was a world champion level athlete.”

For this year, too, Andrews is focused on completing her studies but not at Wakatipu. She has left but intends to finish her final year online via Te Kura, a state-funded distance education provider that allows her to study at home or whichever Wānaka café makes the best flat white with oat milk.

Andrews says Wakatipu was always accommodating in helping her to maintain her education throughout her training or during competitions at home and abroad.

“There are lots of skiers taking time off school for sport,” she says.

“It's been really good. My teachers have always been helpful in emailing straight away when I'm overseas.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ruby Andrews studying in a café in town with a flat white with oat milk.

Wakatipu High School associate principal Oded Nathan says Andrews and other athletes who have come through the school do an amazing job of balancing their studies with their sport.

“Our students live really busy lives and our vision is to support a great, all-round education,” he says.

“We certainly encourage students to get involved in the outdoors, but also other curricular activities that are on offer.

“Our timetable, and the way our school is set up, allows students that flexibility to do things they want to do outside of school, while also excelling in school.

“It builds their character, their confidence, their self-management, their self-discipline, and the stuff they learn can be applied in school, but also in life.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ruby Andrews with the battle ropes in the Wānaka gym.

The end of Andrews’ final year coincides with World Cup events which are scheduled for later this year in Europe.

A typical training day on the mountain begins with a “hearty breakfast” of porridge before driving up the hill, warming up, and getting ready with laps around the courses before ripping into the tricks and jumps.

Back down the hill, Andrews finds time to complete assignments and do it all again throughout the week, weather permitting.

Still, it’s not always perfect because of the high demands promising snow sports athletes have to strive for to compete at the top level.

“I'm sure there have been assignments I've handed in late a couple of times... but teachers have always been really understanding,” Andrews says.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ruby Andrews has recovered from a serious knee injury as a teenager.

“Skiing and school are the top two things I'm working towards.”

Beijing Winter Olympian Tiarn Collins, 22, switched his education to online and homeschooling when he was 14 after attending Wakatipu.

The Queenstown snowboarder cracked the national team when he was 16 and was selected for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics at 18, although he dislocated his shoulder in a training accident in the final days of preparation.

Collins spent nearly two years off the snow because of complications with his recovery and additional surgeries to mend his left shoulder.

He has, however, overcome his shoulder problems, making the slopestyle team for Beijing, and in March became the first New Zealander to win the FIS’ Snowboard Crystal Globe, awarded to the most consistent performer of the World Cup season.

David Ramos/Getty Images Tiarn Collins, pictured at the Beijing Winter Olympics, completes a two-handed nose grab.

Collins says one of the greatest challenges he has faced was, in fact, having to focus on school while he was starting to live his dream as a professional snowboarder.

“The hardest part was getting there. I always wanted it and had this opportunity. You can do this and have everything you need,” he says.

“Here's my childhood dream to do this. I want to put all my effort into this, and I did, which is why school got harder.”

Collins took an extra year to complete high school online and says he was a few papers away from the end, but he “didn’t quite get there” and intends to go back and cross the finish line. He has also started an online business course with Massey University.

He competed at his first Olympics in February, finishing an underwhelming 18th in slopestyle and 23rd in big air, but he was relieved to make it after testing positive for Covid-19 days before the Beijing Games.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Alice Robinson flying down the slopes at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Other Beijing Olympians who attended Wakatipu were alpine ski racer Alice Robinson, a winner of World Cup events who trains at Queenstown’s Coronet Peak, and snowboarder Cool Wakushima.

Among the next Queenstown prodigies, as well as Andrews, are the likes of freeskier Harper Souness and alpine skier Olivia Key.

The snowball of talent from the southern mountains is growing.

“It's still an up-and-coming sport,” Andrews says.

“We have Zoi and Nico, and other athletes that have done well this season, that have inspired kids around all of New Zealand.”