Take five: The Black Ferns questions answered ahead of Australia tests and Rugby World Cup

OPINION: The Black Ferns resume the Rugby World Cup season with the first of two O’Reilly Cup tests against Australia in Christchurch on Saturday night.

The second test next Saturday in Adelaide is the Black Ferns’ last scheduled fixture before their opening World Cup match against Australia at Eden Park on October 8.

Aaron Gillions/PHOTOSPORT Wayne Smith leads the Black Ferns in two tests against Australia in Christchurch and Adelaide.

It will be the first women’s World Cup held in New Zealand for the five-time champions and is approaching fast after they swept the Wallaroos, Canada and the United States in June’s Pacific Four Series.

Wayne Smith’s side is welcoming back more stars – namely from sevens – after the team was rotated in the June series to give as many players as possible a chance to impress.

Here are five big questions ahead of the O’Reilly Cup series.

1: Will the team named on Thursday morning resemble something closer to the side for the World Cup opener?

Yes, it has to. When replacing Glenn Moore as coach for the June tests and through to the World Cup, Smith said he didn’t know who all the players were. Now, after weeks in training camps, three tests and the Farah Palmer Cup, he does.

With assistant coaches Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen, Smith has been with the Black Ferns for more than four months, but there are only two tests to play before the World Cup. It’s crunch time.

The clock is ticking and some certainty with combinations and selections is required for the looming challenge against the World Cup favourites – England and/or France.

No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker and recalled first five-eighth Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali won’t be named after they were ruled out of the series with injury on Wednesday.

2: Is incumbent halfback Kendra Cocksedge under pressure to start?

In her own words, she is. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu was the player of the match in the last test, when she got a rare start in the 50-6 rout of the United States in Whangārei, and she fitted seamlessly into the fast, attacking game plan that’s been adopted with Smith.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Kendra Cocksedge became the most-capped Black Fern in history in June.

Ariana Bayler came off the bench in the four defeats on last year’s northern tour, but Cocksedge was retained for the opening two tests in June and was the player of the match in the 23-10 victory over Australia that was played in dreadful, wet conditions.

“They’re nipping at my ankles at the moment and I love that because it’s putting pressure on me to perform,” said the 34-year-old, who became the most-capped Black Fern in June.

If she plays on Saturday, it will be her 61st test.

3: How will the additional sevens players be integrated?

Ruby Tui impressed in her two tests in June and is a likely starter after committing to 15s this season.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Ruby Tui scoring for Counties Manukau in the Farah Palmer Cup.

Theresa Fitzpatrick and Tyla Nathan-Wong were officially added to the squad for the O’Reilly Cup after collecting bronze medals in last month’s sevens at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, although the latter hasn’t played a test in 15s.

As for the rest, who have a Sevens World Cup next month in Cape Town, it’s not yet clear what part they might play (or whether they’re involved in more than training).

Kelly Brazier, Portia Woodman and Stacey Fluhler were with the Black Ferns last year in Europe. They were joined by sevens captain Sarah Hirini, a 15s World Cup winner in 2017, at last week’s camp in Christchurch.

4: Is it the end of road for experienced players such as Les Elder, Eloise Blackwell and Renee Wickliffe?

They have been excellent for the Black Ferns over the years, but they appear to have missed their chance at making the World Cup squad because of the greater depth in each of their positions.

Loose forward Elder, a former captain, was not selected for the O’Reilly Cup, as last season’s Black Fern of the year, Kennedy Simon, returns from injury and was named co-captain with five-eighth Ruahei Demant.

Blackwell, another former skipper, misses out after Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo and Maiakawanakaulani Roos were all excellent in the June tests.

Wickliffe seems to be out of the picture, despite starting the last test, because of the oodles of talented outside backs, including possible additions from sevens.

5: Who starts at first five-eighth?

The No 10 jersey has been somewhat of a problem position for the Black Ferns since the last World Cup.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ruahei Demant, centre, captained the Black Ferns in June and played at No 10 and 12.

Less than two months before the World Cup, it’s still not certain who starts at first-five.

Demant and Hazel Tubic shared the jersey in the June series, with the former playing at second-five to great effect, too.

The selection of 19-test Subritzky-Nafatali, the No 10 for the 2017 World Cup victory, for the first time in nearly five years indicated the coaches were still searching for a solution.