Wonder goal no help as Junior Football Ferns exit World Cup after 2-2 draw with Colombia

Charlotte Lancaster's spectacular effort wasn't enough for New Zealand to advance to the quarterfinals at the Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup.

At Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José: Junior Football Ferns 2 (Milly Clegg 3’, Charlotte Lancaster 71’) Colombia 2 (Linda Caicdeo 10’ 63’) HT: 1-1

A spectacular long-range effort from Charlotte Lancaster was to no avail as the Junior Football Ferns exited the Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup at the end of the group stage.

Lancaster’s left-footed shot from wide on the right curled into the top-left hand corner of the Colombian goal to draw New Zealand level at 2-2 with just under 20 minutes to play at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San José.

But even though they had been playing against 10 women since shortly before halftime, they weren’t able to get the two further goals they needed to pip Colombia and qualify for the quarterfinals.

The Junior Ferns went into their final group B match needing to win by two, regardless of what happened in the other match between Germany, who beat them 3-0, and Mexico, who they drew with, 1-1, in their opener.

Milly Clegg got them off to the perfect start when she was played in down the left by Marisa van der Meer, beat her defender, then curled her shot into the far corner of the net after just three minutes.

New Zealand’s advantage lasted only seven minutes, however, as Linda Caicedo beat goalkeepr Murphy Sheaff with a strike from the top of the box to draw Colombia level.

While Caicedo got the goal for the South American nation, who entered the match top of group B after a 1-0 win over Germany and a 0-0 draw with Mexico, it was Gisela Robledo who looked the most danagerous.

She had several excellent chances to put her side in front in the first half, forcing Sheaff to make a save with an outside-of-the-boot shot and going close to testing her on two other occasions.

When fullback Yirleidys Minota was sent off in the 42nd minute, after connecting with Ava Pritchard above her ankle, it looked like Colombia might be left to rue their failure to take their chances.

But they continued to look dangerous on the counter and took the lead in the 63rd minute, when Caicedo got the better of Tereremoana Walker down the left and ran into the box unencumbered before finishing past Sheaff.

Lancaster hit back in style after the ball came to her following a corner, as the Junior Ferns continued to push forward in search of the goal they needed.

But they found clear-cut chances hard to fashion and had to settle for a draw, which meant Colombia finished top of the group, with Mexico in second after their 1-0 win over Germany.