Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong named for test debut as Black Ferns welcome back key forwards

O’Reilly Cup series: Black Ferns vs Australia. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: Saturday, August 20, 7.05pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr (New Zealand).

Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong is poised to make her test debut when the Black Ferns face Australia to kick off the O’Reilly Cup series in Christchurch on Saturday night.

She is among the two debutants in the team named on Thursday, as well as Waikato prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Tyla Nathan-Wong, pictured at Black Ferns training, will make her test debut off the bench against Australia in Christchurch.

There are seven changes to the starting line-up which thrashed the United States 50-6 in Whangārei in their last outing.

With only two tests scheduled against Australia before their Rugby World Cup opener against the Wallaroos at Eden Park on October 8, coach Wayne Smith has selected a team which looks closer to full strength after tinkering throughout June’s Pacific Four Series.

Nathan-Wong’s sevens team-mate, Theresa Fitzpatrick, returns to the test side for the first time in three years at second five-eighth. She played 11 tests between 2017 and 2019.

Two big additions in the forward pack are Charmaine McMenamin and Kennedy Simon. They have returned from injuries to start their first test of the season at No 8 and openside flanker respectively.

McMenamin’s last test was also in 2019. The 32-year-old Auckland loose forward has recovered from a rare spinal injury ahead of her comeback for her 26th cap after her test debut in 2013.

Simon was the Black Fern of the year last season after the four tests they lost to England and France on the northern tour, but she stood out despite the heavy losses and has been named co-captain with first-five eighth Ruahei Demant after overcoming a knee injury.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images Kennedy Simon returns at openside flanker.

Nathan-Wong, who is on the bench as the reserve halfback behind the incumbent Kendra Cocksedge, and Fitzpatrick were named in the squad after collecting sevens bronze medals last month at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

They have won everything in sevens with the champion Kiwi women’s side, including their first Olympic gold in Tokyo last year, and Auckland five-eighth Fitzpatrick, 27, was in the Black Ferns team which won the last 15s World Cup in 2017.

For Nathan-Wong, who has played halfback for Northland in the Farah Palmer Cup, she has switched to the 15-a-side game in order to make the squad for this year’s World Cup in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old should get her chance to impress in the first of two tests against Australia, albeit behind a halfback with the experience of Cocksedge, with the Canterbury No 9 playing a rare test at home in her record-extending 61st cap.

Fitzpatrick starts in midfield with Canterbury centre Amy du Plessis, who was one of 11 debutants in June when the Black Ferns swept the Wallaroos, Canada and the United States.

Du Plessis started in the big wins against Canada (28-0) and the United States (50-6) and appears to have cemented her position at centre.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Theresa Fitzpatrick, right, at last year’s Tokyo Olympics when the Black Ferns sevens won gold.

Ruby Tui is back on the right wing after shining in June against Australia and Canada after her switch from sevens. Ayesha Leti-I’iga, the standout player from the Pacific Four Series, starts on the left.

Waikato’s Renee Holmes is retained at fullback, as are Canterbury’s Bremner sisters, Alana and Chelsea, at blindside flanker and lock respectively.

In-form Wellington lock Joanah Ngan-Woo starts again with veteran prop Pip Love, with tighthead Tanya Kalounivale and hooker Georgia Ponsonby back in the front row.

Rookie prop Tangen-Wainohu is on the bench with Nathan-Wong and the pair, if they play, will take the Black Ferns’ tally of debutants up to 13 this season.

The Black Ferns host Australia before heading to Adelaide for the return O’Reilly Cup fixture next Saturday.

The five-time world champions have never lost to the Wallaroos in their 20 meetings.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant (co-c), Kendra Cocksedge; Charmaine McMenamin, Kennedy Simon (co-c), Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Tanya Kalounivale, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love. Reserves: Luka Connor, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Amy Rule, Tafito Lafaele, Kendra Reynolds, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Sylvia Brunt, Hazel Tubic.

Australia: TBC