Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith opens up on special bond with the late Laurie O'Reilly

Wayne Smith says the late Laurie O’Reilly was his great mate and a pivotal reason why he got into coaching.

O’Reilly Cup series: Black Ferns vs Australia. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: Saturday, August 20, 7.05pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr (New Zealand).

Wayne Smith’s successful rugby coaching journey wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the impact of the late Laurie O’Reilly.

Saturday’s test against Australia in Christchurch will be extra meaningful for Black Ferns coach Smith.

The trans-Tasman rivals square off for the Laurie O’Reilly Cup – named after the late Canterbury-based rugby coach and lawyer, who was a pioneer for the women's game in New Zealand. O’Reilly died from cancer in 1998.

“For me this game is really important. It’s an emotional thing for me because he was my great mate,” Smith said.

“I probably wouldn’t be coaching without him taking me under his wing. It’s a game we can hopefully really excel in.”

O’Reilly was a trailblazer for women’s rugby, coaching the Crusadettes, the University of Canterbury women's team, who toured the United States and Europe in 1988.

A year later, he selected the first squad to represent New Zealand in a women’s match and was their first coach – being a strong ambassador for women's rugby.

O’Reilly’s impact on women's rugby was enormous, Smith said.

“To me, he created women’s rugby in New Zealand. I know a lot of other people who have been hugely influential, he started it. He took the Crusadettes team to America and the UK. I think they played every third day, they slept on a pub floor in Wales, they slept on buses. He was just an adventurer.

“A lot of those women you think of, Natasha Wong [the first woman to be elected to Canterbury Rugby’s board in 135 years], an important woman in men’s rugby at the moment, Jacqui Apiata, Black Fern No 1, those people they got where they did because of his help, I’m certain.”

Smith first met O’Reilly at a Canterbury pre-season club game in the late 1970s when his Belfast side played against University, who O’Reilly was player-coach for.

After the game, O’Reilly introduced himself to Smith, “a 21-year-old nobody, who hadn’t even played for Waikato”.

In 1980, he received a call from O’Reilly who was running a coaching course at Lincoln University, inviting Smith to come and help out, which was his first taste of coach education.

The two men formed a powerful connection, which lasted the rest of their lives.

Years later, Smith was coaching the Town team in Canterbury against Country and got O’Reilly on board as his assistant.

“That’s a big game. In those days that was as big as Canterbury. I don’t know if it went down that well with the union, but it was so fun and we had such a great week coaching that team and we had a good win against Country. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

Smith coached Italian club side Benetton Treviso in the early 1990s and recalled calling O’Reilly about some technical issues he was having with the team.

O’Reilly travelled from Spain to meet Smith in Venice unannounced and provide mentorship.

“He flew and came and helped me for a week. I hadn’t asked him to. He just decided to come and help me and that was what he was like.”

Coaching the Black Ferns in Christchurch, where he spent 33 years of his life and enjoyed many special memories with Canterbury, would be poignant for Smith.

It would also take him full circle having worked with former Black Ferns coach Darryl Suasua as a technical advisor in the late 90s when they played a game in the city.

“It’s important for me and important for the whole team to do well on Saturday night.

“I had the best years of my life playing for Canterbury. That counts. I want us to put on a really good performance. It’s where I feel comfortable here.”

Smith, a former All Blacks head coach and assistant, was relishing his time working with the Black Ferns. He was announced as the Black Ferns’ director of rugby in April, replacing Glenn Moore after his shock resignation as head coach.

Smith will lead the team through to the Women’s Rugby World Cup on home soil, which kicks off on October 8 against Australia at Eden Park.

“I felt like I got caught in an avalanche initially, I wasn’t prepared for it.

“I was swimming at Waihi Beach every day and living the life of a retired man. Sometimes you get caught in those landslides and you get swept down and I ended up on a pot of a gold.”

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant (co-c), Kendra Cocksedge; Charmaine McMenamin, Kennedy Simon (co-c), Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Tanya Kalounivale, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love. Reserves: Luka Connor, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Amy Rule, Tafito Lafaele, Kendra Reynolds, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Sylvia Brunt, Hazel Tubic.

Australia: Pauline Piliae-Rasabale, Mahalia Murphy, Georgina Friedrichs, Cecilia Smith, Ivania Wong, Arabella McKenzie, Iliseva Batibasaga; Grace Kemp, Shannon Parry (c), Emily Chancellor, Kaitlan Leaney, Michaela Leonard, Bridie O’Gorman, Ashley Marsters, Bree-Anna Cheatham. Reserves: Adiana Talakai, Emily Robinson, Eva Karpani, Atasi Lafai, Piper Duck, Layne Morgan, Trilleen Pomare, Lori Cramer.