White Ferns Caribbean-bound for first time since 2014; tour schedule through 2025 revealed

The White Ferns are headed to the West Indies in September and October.

Fresh from winning the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games Twenty20 cricket tournament, the White Ferns are heading to the Caribbean for the first time since 2014 next month.

Sophie Devine’s side will play three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals against the West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, in their first bilateral assignment under coach Ben Sawyer.

The three ODIs will be their first outings in the new edition of the ICC Women’s Championship, which features 10 teams competing for the first five places on offer at the 2027 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The five T20s will serve as useful preparation for February’s World Cup in South Africa, with a three-match home series against Bangladesh in December their only other matches prior to that event.

The White Ferns’ touring schedule over the next three years has also been laid out, with the release of the International Cricket Council’s first women’s Future Tours Programme.

Pakistan and England are due to visit New Zealand during the 2023-24 summer, with Australia touring during the 2024-25 summer.

Tours of Sri Lanka and India are scheduled for 2023, with a tour of England scheduled in 2024, ahead of the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, and a tour of South Africa scheduled during the 2024-25 summer.

White Ferns – tours through 2025

2022

September/October: 3 ODIs, 5 T20s in the West Indies

December: 3 ODIs, 3 T20s v Bangladesh

2023

February: Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa

June/July: 3 ODIs, 3 T20s in Sri Lanka

October: 3 ODIs, 3 T20s in India

December: 3 ODIs, 3 T20s v Pakistan

2024

March/April: 3 ODIs, 5 T20s v England

June/July: 3 ODIs, 5 T20s in England

September/October: Twenty20 World Cup in Bangladesh

December: 3 ODIs v Australia

2025

January: 3 ODIs, 3 T20s in South Africa

March: 3 T20s v Australia

September/October: ODI World Cup in India