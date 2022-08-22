'So proud': Black Ferns Sevens stars' emotional tribute for Gayle Broughton's NRLW debut

Gayle Broughton is no longer part of the Black Ferns Sevens programme but the bond with her former teammates is unbreakable.

So much so, when Broughton made her NRLW debut for the Parramatta Eels in Sydney on Saturday, Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini, Shiray Kaka and Tenika Willison made a whirlwind trip from New Zealand to support her.

In a video posted to Hirini’s social media, Broughton is reduced to tears in the emotional moment she spots her former teammates in the crowd.

sarah.hirini/instagram Gayle Broughton was supported by Sarah Hirini, Shiray Kaka and Tenika Willison at her debut NRLW game.

The trio were reportedly in Australia for just 24 hours but were “so proud” of their former teammate they had to be there to experience the special moment.

Playing fullback, Broughton’s performance in the 38-16 loss to competition heavyweights, the Roosters, was more than strong enough to suggest the 25-year-old has the potential to be a star in the NRLW with more time and experience under her belt in a new code.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Eels fullback Gayle Broughton looks to offload in the tackle of Roosters captain Isabelle Kelly.

In her first official game, Broughton topped the running metres for the Eels with 145m from 14 runs, including seven tackle breaks.

Broughton missed five tackles but in a team that spent much of the match under pressure and in a debut game with next to no league experience, there will be plenty of room for improvement. Especially given she is playing in such a critical position.

“We are so proud of you,” Hirini wrote on Instagram.

“So happy we got to be there to watch you carve in your first game.”

The trio came complete with a banner that read: Float like a butterfly sting like a Gee (Broughton’s nickname).

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Gayle Broughton was a superstar of the Black Ferns Sevens during her 10 years in the programme.

New Zealand Rugby announced back in March that Broughton had ended her contract to move to Australia to live with family after a decade in the sevens programme.

But she couldn’t sit idle for long and found herself in the Parramatta squad for the 2022 NRLW season that got underway over the weekend.

Broughton, an Olympic gold and silver medallist, joined the Black Ferns Sevens programme as a 16-year-old straight out of Hawera.

In her stellar career on the sevens circuit, Broughton did it all.

Along with her Olympic gold and silver, she also won a Commonwealth Games gold, six World Rugby Sevens Series titles and was a Rugby World Cup Sevens winner.