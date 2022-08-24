Skateboarder finds herself while heading downhill at 100kph

Elissa Mah found herself while hurtling downhill at 100kph - now she's off to the world championships.

Skateboarding at speeds of over 100kph down Christchurch's Port Hills, the Bombay Hills near Auckland or Dunedin’s famous Baldwin St isn’t for the fainthearted.

But it’s part and parcel of what the New Zealand Downhill Skateboard team do.

The newly-formed team will compete at this year’s World Skate Games in Argentina in October, the first official Kiwi team to do so.

The team of seven consists of six men and one woman – Elissa Mah, from Christchurch.

Mah, 32, says she was never a sporty girl until she found her skateboard a decade ago while studying at the University of Canterbury.

But she wasn’t messing around at the skate park, instead throwing herself into adrenaline-inducing downhill expeditions.

“I hadn’t been a traditionally sporty person and gave skating a go. [I] found it was something I could do and actually surprised myself and kept at it.

“I just happened to meet people doing it, and it was also kind of cool because it’s about challenging yourself. You learn to overcome fears, and you learn to do it in a safe way.”

As soon as she accomplished the longboard she was into downhill.

Mah and the New Zealand team are kitted out in leather bodysuits, knee and elbow pads and a helmet every time they take to the road.

The six other members are Callum Matheison, Matthew Boortman, Josh Evans, Stephen Davis, Zain Solanki and Elliot Melling, fearless riders who still know a lot can be at stake.

“We train on the road, so you need to make sure you can stop, always wear safety equipment and most of us do wear knee pads as well,” says Mah.

“You can be the most skilled in the world, but you have to watch out for others on the roads. It’s a privilege to be able to do that here in New Zealand, because in some countries they more strict and don’t allow it.”

Mah laughs at her image of a 32-year-old woman on a skateboard.

“I went through a rough breakup and I found myself after it.

“I think it’s really cool being a female doing this because it’s not stereotypical. It surprises people and shows if you put your mind to it, you can do anything.

Working in marketing by day, she says she’s pumped to be competing at her first world championships.

As the team’s only female she is a little disappointed not to be racing the guys, but her aim is to win the women’s downhill outright. The US team have a full team of six women.

“I would love to see more women do it. There are not a lot of us that do downhill skating in New Zealand and I think less women because we have more self-preservation than guys do.”

Mah hasn’t suffered a major injury yet, but “road rash” is a common occurrence and teammate Matt Boortman says he has broken just about every bone in his body.

While gravity is the driver, there is plenty of technique involved in winning, he says. Cornering is important, as are stance and balance.

“You have to stay on your board for starters. The smallest of mistakes can cost you the race.”

The tournament will be held in San Juan and Buenos Aires from October 24 and is officially partnered with the Olympics.

Mah said she would like to see more people get into the growing sport, and warned anyone without prior experience to take it easy, wear the right gear and go with someone who has ridden the hills before.