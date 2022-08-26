Tahlia Tupaea shows her class as Kāhu progress to Tauihi grand final

Tauihi MVP Tahlia Tupaea dominated in the fourth quarter to send the Northern Kāhu into Saturday’s grand final.

At Trafalgar Centre, Nelson: Semifinal one: Northern Kāhu 78 (Tahlia Tupaea 21, Marte Grays 20, Krystal Leger-Walker 16, Micaela Cocks 13) Mid-North Whai 63 (Kyra Lambert 24, Kendell Heremaia 15) 1Q: 23-6, HT: 37-28, 3Q: 56-48.

Semifinal two: Tokomanawa Queens 92 (Florencia Chagas 22, Jaime Nared 21, Stella Beck 16, Elin Gustavsson 10) Mainland Pouākai 68 (Jailin Cherry 18, Lauryn Hippolite 16, Erin Whalen 13) 1Q: 23-11, HT: 36-34, 3Q: 70-51.

With their season on the line, Tauihi MVP Tahlia Tupaea stepped up for the Northern Kāhu when it mattered most.

The Kāhu overcame the Mid-North Whai 78-63 in Friday’s first semifinal at Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre, setting up a grand final showdown with the Tokomanawa Queens on Saturday.

They had outstanding Australian guard Tupaea to thank for helping them into the inaugural decider of the new women’s basketball competition.

In Friday’s second semifinal, the Queens blew away the Mainland Pouākai in the second half, having only led by two points at halftime, winning 92-68.

It sets up an intriguing grand final with the Queens the only side to beat the Kāhu, doing so twice this season.

Tupaea put on a shooting clinic for the Kāhu in the fourth quarter after the Whai had fought their way back.

Finishing top of the table with a 10-2 mark, the Auckland-Northland based Kāhu were heavy favourites for the first semifinal.

Chris Symes/Photosport American forward Marte Grays, pictured in a prior game, was impressive for the Kāhu in their semifinal win.

The Whai were left to rue a sluggish first quarter, where they fell into a 23-6 hole.

To their credit, they never went away, and hit back late in the third quarter – cutting the Kāhu lead to five.

Tupaea led the way with a team-high 21 points, five assists, four steals, and four rebounds – in another do it all performance.

She was well-supported by American forward Marte Grays, who contributed 20 points and seven rebounds. Tall Ferns Krystal Leger-Walker (16 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Micaela Cocks (13 points) were also influential.

Kyra Lambert, named to the Tauihi All Star Five, was tremendous for the Whai with 24 points, playing all but 40 seconds of the game. Defensive player of the year Nikki Greene might have only scored two points, but hauled in 15 rebounds – 11 on the defensive end.

It looked like an upset could be on the cards early in the final term, but Tupaea took over, knocking down back-to-back baskets to push the Kāhu advantage out to nine (61-52).

Tupaea scored 12 straight points for the Kāhu, including two threes, and then dished out two assists for baskets.

In the second semifinal, the short-handed Pouākai were in the fight at halftime, trailing by just two points (36-34).

Without injured Tall Ferns duo Mary Goulding and Tessa Boagni (concussion), the Pouākai recovered from a slow first quarter, where they fell behind 23-11.

American guard Jailin Cherry picked up the scoring slack, exploding for 16 points in the first half on 7/10 shooting to go with five rebounds. Cherry was restricted to two points after halftime though as the Queens locked down defensively.

Facing elimination, the Queens stepped it up in the third quarter, taking control of the game. They outscored the Pouākai 34-17 in the term to establish a 19 point buffer.

Argentina guard Florencia Chagas, Tauihi’s youth player of the year, led the scoring for the Queens with 22 points, 17 which came in the second half.

American standout Jaime Nared also took her play to another level after halftime, finishing with 22 points.

Tall Fern Stella Beck was everywhere for the Queens, filling up the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists, six steals, and two blocks.

Saturday’s grand final at Trafalgar Centre starts at 6pm.