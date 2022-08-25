'Teary' Grace Steinmetz and Santo Taumata the two newest Black Ferns for Wallaroos rematch

Black Ferns winger Ruby Tui spoke passionately about the significance of New Zealand hosting its first women's Rugby World Cup.

O’Reilly Cup series: Australia vs Black Ferns. Where: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. When: Saturday, August 27, 2:45pm (NZ time). Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Amber McLachlan (Australia).

The two newest Black Ferns were both teary-eyed when weighing up the significance of their looming test debuts in Adelaide.

Outside back Grace Steinmetz and tighthead prop Santo Taumata are set to become the 14th and 15th test debutants this season after they were selected for the second O’Reilly Cup fixture against Australia on Saturday.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Grace Steinmetz played one match for the Black Ferns in 2020 but will make her test debut in Adelaide.

Steinmetz’s first test appearance has been on the cards for two years after her form for Canterbury in the Farah Palmer Cup, but she has been denied at the 11th hour by hamstring and foot injuries and a bout of Covid-19.

She gets her chance at fullback, with 19-year-old Bay of Plenty prop Taumata on the bench, among the final few to get an opportunity to earn a place in the Rugby World Cup squad for October and November.

Taumata is the second prop converted from a midfielder to debut this season after Canterbury’s Lucy Anderson, who featured against the United States in June.

Four-test halfback Ariana Bayler will make her first start, as one of eight changes to the starting side, after her excellent performance in Waikato’s 41-5 win over Auckland in last weekend’s Farah Palmer Cup.

The inclusion of Steinmetz, a qualified lawyer, in a back three with retained wingers Ayesha Leti-I’iga and Ruby Tui is the most intriguing selection because she is likely to have plenty of freedom to play against a Wallaroos side the Black Ferns trounced 52-5 in Christchurch last Saturday.

“I felt a little bit teary. I didn't express it too much, but I was like 'wow, this is finally happening'. A few times it's been taken away from me,” Steinmetz said.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Ariana Bayler impressed for Waikato in last weekend’s Farah Palmer Cup.

“I remember saying to my mum 'maybe I'm just not meant to be a Black Fern. Everything happens for a reason, and it's not happening'. It won't feel real until I step on to the field.”

Steinmetz, 24, played one match for the Black Ferns in 2020 against the New Zealand Barbarians in the middle of their hiatus from tests because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith said he was surprised the left-footed Steinmetz didn’t already have a cap.

She missed June’s Pacific Four Series because of a foot injury and is normally on the wing, but Smith said she is adaptable to play fullback.

“She has electric feet and likes to turn through contact. She is hard to handle and is really good defensively,” he said.

Taumata is the latest prop parachuted into the team after Waikato loosehead Awhina Tangen-Wainohu’s debut last Saturday when the Black Ferns retained the O’Reilly Cup.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Santo Taumata making a run for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aupiki.

“It was more of a shock because I wasn't able to play in the trial match [in July],” she said.

Taumata said there were also a few tears when she told her parents of her call-up. She only graduated from Te Puke High School last year, where she played centre, and was with the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aupiki in March.

“I really enjoyed playing centre but knew I wouldn't get that far in it,” Taumata said.

Smith said the tighthead specialist is an explosive prop with a big future.

“She's very able and quick off the ground. We think she's going to be a force of nature, given some time.”

Maiakawanakaulani Roos returns at lock and Chelsea Semple and Sylvia Brunt form a new midfield combination.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Wayne Smith watched the Black Ferns retain the O’Reilly Cup last Saturday in Christchurch.

Kendra Reynolds will make her second start at openside flanker and tighthead prop Amy Rule is elevated from the bench, as is hooker Luka Connor.

Others promoted to the bench are Natalie Delamare at hooker, prop Krystal Murray and halfback Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu.

Dropping out from the starting side are centre Amy du Plessis, veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge, prop Tanya Kalounivale and hooker Georgia Ponsonby, as the Black Ferns give more players their chance to impress.

Theresa Fitzpatrick and Tyla Nathan-Wong have returned to the Black Ferns sevens programme ahead of next month’s Sevens World Cup in Cape Town.

Black Ferns: Grace Steinmetz, Ruby Tui, Sylvia Brunt, Chelsea Semple, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant (cc), Ariana Bayler; Kennedy Simon (cc), Kendra Reynolds, Alana Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Luka Connor, Pip Love. Reserves: Natalie Delamare, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Chelsea Bremner, Charmaine McMenamin, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Renee Holmes, Hazel Tubic.

Australia: Pauline Pilae-Rasambale, Bienne Terita, Georgina Friedrichs, Siokapesi Palu, Ivania Wong, Arabella McKenzie, Iliseva Batibasaga; Grace Hamilton, Shannon Parry (c), Emily Chancellor, Michaela Leonard, Atasi Lafai, Eva Karpani, Adiana Talakai, Liz Patu. Reserves: Ashley Marsters, Emily Robinson, Bridie O’Gorman, Kaitlan Leaney, Piper Duck, Layne Morgan, Trilleen Pomare, Lori Cramer.