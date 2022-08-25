'Feels like I've been to the moon and back': Kurow shepherd and Black Ferns hopeful on balancing rugby and work

Drenching sheep, whistling dogs, and smashing tackles until the point of physical exhaustion is all in a day’s work for sheep farmer and Otago Spirit rugby player Cheyenne Cunningham.

The 22-year-old travels 15 hours a week to training and her matches in Dunedin from the farm in Kurow and reckons over the past six years of doing so, she’s “been to the moon and back”.

But she loves the game, and it’ll be worth it if she makes a Super Rugby squad for the 2023 season.

Kurow’s favourite son, All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, will forever be the town’s proudest achievement, but Cunningham wouldn’t mind adding to the list of national rugby icons.

READ MORE:

* Farah Palmer Cup: Leaders Canterbury and champions Waikato secure home semifinals

* Black Ferns' legend Kendra Cocksedge soaking up time with team as retirement potentially beckons

* Canterbury edge Waikato in thrilling rematch of Farah Palmer Cup final



“I’d love to make the Black Ferns one day. I definitely want to achieve that goal in the next five years. I wouldn't mind any Super Rugby team to be honest. That’s the plan.”

Originally from Oamaru, Cunningham started playing rugby at the age of 4 and loved the physical contact of the game, just as she does physical work on the farm.

Despite originally being a “townie”, she had a desire to become a farmer from a young age and has worked at a freezing works, a dairy farm, and now on a sheep and beef farm in the Waitaki Valley.

supplied Cheyenne Cunningham balances long days on the farm with aspirations of full-time rugby.

There is something about Cunningham that makes her a stickler for hard work. She is up at 6am most mornings and works a full day on the farm, which in itself is “pretty hard work”.

“I’ve always wanted to be on a farm. I love the animals, my dogs and the outdoors.”

She has a handle on mustering with her three dogs, Tip, Oscar and Bob.

Three days a week her boss allows her to knock off a little early to drive the 370km round trip in her Mazda Axela down to Dunedin. She spends about $150 on fuel a week for it too.

Over the past six years in the Spirit, she has travelled over 60,000km for rugby training and matches alone.

She hates to think how many hours she has spent listening to country music in her car, and the amount of money she’s spent on takeaway dinners on the way home.

Her nearest gym is 30 minutes away, and “it’s not too good”, so she relies on the physical work of the farm to keep her fit.

“I am pretty ready to hit the pillow when I get home from rugby training. It takes its toll for sure, but I love it.

SKY-SPORT Canterbury score late try to gain revenge on Waikato in Farah Palmer Cup final rematch

“It is almost like having two full-time jobs. You definitely get tired, and it takes its toll on your work too.”

Cunningham has already played for the Otago Spirit for six years, and she is only getting into her prime this year, as the team sits at the top of the table for the Farah Palmer Cup – ahead of key competitors Auckland.

She’s played first-five, fullback and 13 for the Spirit so far, and is feeling at home in the centres right now, she says.

Asked which player she always looked up to, she says you can’t go past All Blacks legend Dan Carter.

While she spends her days on the farm, rugby is Cunningham’s number one priority right now.

She plans to head over to Pittsburgh in the US next year to play rugby after talking with a few of her import teammates about it. She’s determined to make the national side and hopefully keep her other passion of farming alive at the same time.

Otago have never won the provincial competition but were finalists against Wellington in 2006.

The Spirit, along with Canterbury, remain unbeaten this season and are in the semi-final on September 2 at home, their opponent unknown until this weekend.

* CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said Otago Spirit were ahead of Auckland in the Farah Palmer Cup. Otago Spirit lead the championship, while Auckland play in the premiership. Corrected 5.20pm, August 25, 2022.