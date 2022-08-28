Bay of Plenty fall short of upsetting Canterbury, making Farah Palmer Cup semifinals

Tynealle Fitzgerald sums up the feeling for Bay of Plenty after their narrow loss to Canterbury on Sunday.

A gallant Bay of Plenty have fallen just short of the upset they needed to force their way into the Farah Palmer Cup premiership semifinals.

Up against top qualifiers Canterbury in the final game of the round robin in Tauranga on Sunday, the Volcanix needed a win against the odds to knock the Wellington Pride out of the fourth and final playoffs spot.

And in the end they indeed nearly produced it, before eventually falling to a 33-31 loss.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Lucy Jenkins is tackled close to the line in Canterbury’s narrow win over Bay of Plenty.

Down 26-12 at the break, the hosts produced a superb second-half fightback, but ultimately left their run too late with two tries in the final five minutes.

Kalyn Takitimu-Cook did have the chance to draw the game, when attempting to convert Renee Wickliffe’s last-gasp try in the right corner, however her effort just slipped under the crossbar.

In addition to their try-scoring bonus point, that would have given the Volcanix three points and sat them level with the Pride, however, having lost to Wellington just last weekend, they would have lost out on the head-to-head tiebreaker anyway.

The match will serve as a wake-up call for Canterbury, who finish the regular season 6-0 and in next weekend’s semifinals will host a Pride side that narrowly went down to Auckland at Eden Park on Saturday.

A 76th minute try from replacement Cilia-Marie Po’e proved the difference maker for Auckland, who edged the contest 26-25 to set up a semifinal on the road against Waikato.

Auckland had trailed throughout the second half with Wellington looking well-placed for the win when replacement Ivana Samani scored in the 53rd minute to make it 25-12.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Wellington first-five Thamsyn Newton makes a break against Auckland at Eden Park on Saturday.

The Storm showed plenty of grit to fight back from 13 points down with late tries to centre Mele Hufanga and Po’e helping them regain the lead.

In a thrilling finish, Wellington attacked the Auckland try line on the fulltime whistle, but couldn’t get over.

Defending champions Waikato, who had already secured second spot, warmed up for the semifinals with a 32-12 win over Counties Manukau in Pukekohe on Saturday.

The visitors took a 17-7 lead into halftime, courtesy of tries to the Paraone sisters, Merania and Rina.

A 61st minute try from Counties Manukau first-five Mererangi Paul, her second of the game, trimmed Waikato’s lead to 20-12.

Waikato hit back with a crucial try four minutes later from lock Esther Tilo-Faioga to give themselves some breathing space. They added a late try through replacement Lonita Ngalu-Lavemai to cap off the win and eliminate the Heat.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Lonita Ngalu-Lavemai scores a try for Waikato in their Farah Palmer Cup win over Counties Manukau.

Meanwhile, North Harbour and Northland both progressed through to the semifinals of the second tier championship competition with wins at the weekend.

North Harbour Tasman 31-20 in Blenheim on Saturday, while Northland powered to a 31-19 victory in Whangārei on Sunday.

The first quarterfinal produced a closely fought contest with North Harbour guaranteeing the win with a last-minute try from Chantelle Schofield. The visitors were clinging to a 24-20 lead prior to that with Tasman pushing hard for a match-winning try.

Northland’s win against Taranaki was more comfortable, with impressive winger Tyler Nankivell collecting a try and three conversions. Top qualifiers Otago and Hawke’s Bay were already through to the semifinals.

AT A GLANCE

At Eden Park, Auckland: Auckland 26 (Patricia Maliepo, Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Mele Hufanga, Cilia-Marie Po’e tries; Sophie Fisher 3 con) Wellington 25 (Thamsyn Newton, Jackie Patea-Fereti, Bernadette Robertson, Ivana Samani tries; Newton con, pen) HT: 7-8.

At Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe: Waikato 32 (Merania Paraone, Rina Paraone, Esther Tilo-Faioga, Lonita Ngalu-Lavemai tries; Calista Ruruku 3 con, 2 pen) Counties Manukau 12 (Mererangi Paul 2 tries, con) HT: 17-7.

At Lansdowne Park, Blenheim (Championship quarterfinal): North Harbour 31 (Jade Wong, Hayley Hutana, Chantelle Schofield tries; Hutana 2 con, 4 pen) Tasman 20 (Becky Davidson, Brooklyn Logan tries; Cassia Siataga 2 con, 2 pen) HT: 15-7.

At Tauranga Domain: Canterbury 33 (Isabella Waterman 2, Martha Mataele, Greer Muir, Rosie Kelly tries; Rosie Kelly 4 con) Bay of Plenty 31 (Payton Takimoana 2, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Pia Tapsell, Renee Wickliffe tries; Kalyn Takitimu-Cook 3 con). HT: 26-12.

At Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei: Northland 31 (Tyler Nankivell, Leilani Erwin, Charmaine Smith, Clare Guest, Tui McGeorge tries; Nanivell 3 cons) Taranaki 19 (Danielle Muggeridge, Lucy Blyde, Badin-Lee Munro-Smith tries; Muggeridge con, Brooke Sim con). HT: 7-0.

Premiership standings (games played): Canterbury 30, Waikato 24, Auckland 18, Wellington 13, Bay of Plenty 11, Counties Manukau 10, Manawatū 7.