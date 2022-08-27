Argentinean guard Florencia Chagas shines as Queens capture inaugural Tauihi crown

The Tokomanawa Queens celebrate after capturing the first title in Tauihi history.

At Trafalgar Centre, Nelson: Tokomanawa Queens 71 (Florencia Chagas 22, Jaime Nared 14, Stella Beck 11, Elin Gustavsson 10) Northern Kāhu 62 (Micaela Cocks 14, Tahlia Tupaea 12, Marte Grays 12) 1Q: 15-14, HT: 35-33, 3Q: 54-41.

A fantastic showing from Florencia Chagas proved influential as the Tokomanawa Queens created Tauihi basketball history.

The 21-year-old Argentinian point guard was outstanding in Saturday's grand final with the Queens beating the top-seeded Northern Kāhu 71-62 to take out New Zealand's new women's basketball competition.

Chagas delivered a brilliant display at Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre, netting a game-high 22 points on 8-16 shooting to go with six rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Tall Fern Stella Beck, who did it all in the semifinal win over the Mainland Pouākai, was excellent again with 11 points, seven boards, five steals, and two assists for the Queens.

The Wellington-Manawatū based Queens entered the grand final on a six-game winning run and the only side in the competition to beat the table-topping Kāhu this season, doing so twice.

Crucial to the Queens' final win was the defensive job they did on Kāhu Australian guard Tahlia Tupaea, the MVP of the first Tauihi season – limiting her to 12 points on 5/17 shooting. Tupaea battled an elbow injury in the final.

Chris Symes/Photosport Argentinean guard Florencia Chagas did it all for the Tokomanawa Queens in the Tauihi grand final.

Youngster Parris Mason, who also plays netball for the Central Pulse, cemented the title win, driving to the hoop for a critical late basket.

Leading by 13 at the end of the third quarter (54-41), a 4-0 start to the final term had the Tania Tupu-coached Queens rolling, up by 17.

The Kāhu finished top of round play with a 10 win-two loss record and refused to go away. Every time they clawed their way back, the classy Queens responded at the other end.

With two minutes left, the Kāhu were very much alive, trailing by seven points – fighting back from a 17 point deficit.

Chris Symes/Photosport Queens captain Stella Beck lifts the Tauihi title after beating the Kahu in the inaugural grand final.

There were no shortage of lead changes in the first half with one team making a mini-run, then the other responding.

The Queens went into halftime with a 35-33 edge, benefiting from 20 points in the paint in the first half.

Chagas, Tauihi's youth player of the year, was electric in the first half, notching 13 points and four assists.

American standout Jaime Nared, who was named in Tauihi's All Star Five, battled first half foul trouble for the Queens, picking up two fouls. She was kept scoreless in the first half, missing all five of her attempts.

Nared finally got off the mark from the charity stripe four minutes into the third quarter. She eventually got going, finishing with 14 points.

The Kāhu would have probably been happy to only be down by two at the main break, considering they shot just 13/36 (36%) in the first half and turned the ball over nine times.

Midway through the third quarter, the Queens opened up a nine point advantage, leading to a quick timeout from Kāhu coach Jody Cameron.

Chris Symes/Photosport Northern Kāhu guard Micaela Cocks drives to the hoop in the Tauihi grand final against the Queens.

At three-quarter time, the Queens had one hand on the title, holding a 13 point buffer (54-41), including a two point fadeaway buzzer beater from Chagas.

It was a nervous start for the Queens, who missed their first five attempts from the floor – taking more than four minutes to open their account via Mason from the free throw line.

The opening term was a defensive arm wrestle with both sides struggling offensively. The Queens led after the first quarter, despite just shooting 4/14 (28%) and 1/5 (20%) from three point land.

Veteran guard Micaela Cocks, the most capped Tall Fern in history with 141 games, got going early for the Kāhu, netting the first basket of the final. Tauihi helped lure 36-year-old Cocks back home, playing domestic hoops in New Zealand for the first time in 14 years this season.

A 19-8 third quarter effort from the Queens allowed them to take control though with Chagas orchestrating their strong play on offence.