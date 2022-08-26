Talking points: The Black Ferns questions answered ahead of second O'Reilly Cup test against Australia

Black Ferns winger Ruby Tui spoke passionately about the significance of New Zealand hosting its first women's Rugby World Cup.

O’Reilly Cup series: Australia vs Black Ferns. Where: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. When: Saturday, August 27, 2:45pm (NZ time). Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Amber McLachlan (Australia).

OPINION: The Black Ferns begin their Rugby World Cup campaign in six weeks and face Australia in one of their final pre-tournament outings in Adelaide on Saturday.

The O’Reilly Cup meeting follows the Black Ferns’ 52-5 victory over the Wallaroos in Christchurch when they retained the trophy last Saturday.

Stuff Ruby Tui, right, starts her fourth test for the Black Ferns in Adelaide after switching from sevens.

The reigning world champions are expected to win comfortably again after recording their 21st successive win over the Wallaroos in all tests.

Wayne Smith confirmed eight changes to the starting side as tensions heat up over the final places in the World Cup squad, with additional fixtures yet to be confirmed.

Here are five talking points for the test at the famous Adelaide Oval.

1. Is this the last chance for players on the fringes ahead of the World Cup?

In Smith’s words, “it’s crunch time” because the World Cup squad will be named in the coming weeks.

David Rogers/Getty Images Halfback Ariana Bayler played four tests off the bench on last year’s northern tour and starts in Adelaide.

After Adelaide, most of the squad will feature in the finals of the Farah Palmer Cup to be played over the next two weekends.

Saturday’s test seems especially significant for Ariana Bayler (making her first start) and debutant fullback Grace Steinmetz, as well as reserve props Krystal Murray and Santo Taumata (on debut) because the front row has been chopped and changed.

Kendra Cocksedge is the incumbent halfback and Bayler appears to be tussling with Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu to play in reserve. Tyla Nathan-Wong’s inclusion at halfback last week was another twist.

Steinmetz, finally, gets her chance and will have to perform because a few extremely talented sevens players are lurking in the background.

2. How good are the Wallaroos?

They were competitive in the season’s opening test when the rain was horrendous in the Black Ferns’ 23-10 win in Tauranga and levelled up the contest.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Wallaroos were chasing shadows as the Black Ferns, led by Kennedy Simon (pictured with the ball), ran riot in Christchurch.

However, since leading 10-5 at half-time in Tauranga, they have been outclassed and no match for an improving Kiwi side.

In fact, Australia have lost five tests in a row since beating Fiji 36-19 in May and that included an embarrassing 12-10 defeat to Japan on the Gold Coast.

Their women’s rugby programme is nowhere up to scratch against more professional set-ups in England, France and New Zealand.

The Wallaroos have never beaten New Zealand. That doesn’t look like changing soon because they have struggled to live with the speed, power and accuracy of the Black Ferns, who host the Aussies again at Eden Park in the World Cup opener on October 8.

3. Which Black Ferns playing in Adelaide are likely World Cup starters?

From back to front: Ruby Tui and Ayesha Leti-I’iga who start on each wing together for the fourth time in five tests; co-captains Ruahei Demant (first five-eighth) and Kennedy Simon (loose forward); blindside flanker Alana Bremner has started every test in 2022; Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Joanah Ngan-Woo are the country’s form locks and the reserve, Chelsea Bremner, is pushing them; and Pip Love is starting at loosehead prop for the fifth successive test.

4. What’s the best midfield combination?

This is perhaps the most uncertain area for the Black Ferns coaches to lock down and could be changed throughout the World Cup.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Amy du Plessis only made her test debut for the Black Ferns in June.

However, centre Amy du Plessis seems to be the top contender to start at No 13 after three excellent performances since her test debut against Canada in June. She might have done enough and sits out the Adelaide test.

So, who wears No 12? Chelsea Semple, Demant, Sylvia Brunt and Theresa Fitzpatrick have all started at second five-eighth this season. Kelsey Teneti was at No 13 for the first clash with Australia and was brilliant, but she returned to the sevens programme.

Saturday’s combination of Semple and Brunt is the fifth different midfield pairing in as many tests.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Sylvia Brunt celebrates scoring a try against the United States in June.

It could be any of the aforementioned if Demant is moved from first five-eighth, as she has been to good effect outside the astute boot of Hazel Tubic at No 10, and whoever partners well with du Plessis might get the nod.

5. Have the Black Ferns improved since Smith joined the coaching staff?

Well, the results certainly have but were always likely to against Australia, Canada and the United States, none of whom are likely contenders for the World Cup.

Four successive wins should become five as the Black Ferns build on a plan of attack to run the ball, offload and play with pace.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Wayne Smith joined the Black Ferns’ coaching staff in April.

Confidence will be high. The squad has been together for the best part of five months and appears to have moved on from the fiasco of the culture review after last year’s drubbings in Europe exposed issues about the environment, albeit in the shadow of Covid-19.

Team spirit can’t be underestimated, even in the utterly brutal world of professional sport, but it’s still difficult to measure how far the Black Ferns have come since heavily losing four tests on the bounce to England and France last November.

Smith’s presence, along with other coaching icons such as Sir Graham Henry and Mike Cron, gives them belief but will that be enough to take on World Cup favourites England and France?