Wayne Smith urges Black Ferns to maintain 'courage' for critical final test against Australia

Wayne Smith says he is having sleepless nights as selecting the Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup squad gets closer.

O’Reilly Cup series: Australia vs Black Ferns. Where: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. When: Saturday, August 27, 2:45pm (NZ time). Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Amber McLachlan (Australia).

The Black Ferns play the Wallaroos for the final time before lining up against the same Australian side in six weeks for their biggest home match in the team’s 31-year history.

The five-time and reigning world champions host the women’s Rugby World Cup for the first time, starting against the Wallaroos at Eden Park on October 8, and play their only test outside of New Zealand this year at the famous Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

More fixtures are yet to be confirmed before the World Cup kicks off, but the second O’Reilly Cup test – the first between the old rivals in the South Australian city – is of great significance for the Black Ferns.

Coach Wayne Smith is urging the latest line-up to continue playing with courage in an attacking game plan he is developing to take on the big fishes at the World Cup, such as England and France.

“It’s not easy,” Smith said.

“If you're on your own goal line under pressure, you kick it out, but you're only delaying the pressure.

“We want to have way more courage. Courage is something we talk a lot about in this team. Not just physical courage, but mental courage to have a crack.”

Photosport/Stuff Black Ferns winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga has scored seven tries in four tests in 2022.

Yes, a poor Wallaroos team was beaten with ease (52-5) as they retained the O’Reilly Cup in Christchurch last Saturday – frankly, nothing less than another big win will be satisfactory – and the Black Ferns have the luxury of making a further eight changes to their starting XV.

Two debutants – Grace Steinmetz at fullback and prop Santo Taumata – get a chance with halfback Ariana Bayler starting her first test after four appearances off the bench behind Kendra Cocksedge.

However, many players who have established themselves among the core of the side across four tests this season are retained, including wingers Ruby Tui and Ayesha Leti-I’iga, co-captains Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon, blindside flanker Alana Bremner, locks Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Joanah Ngan-Woo, and experienced props Amy Rule and Pip Love, among others.

Settling on a team close to the side that starts the World Cup is more important than ever, with several combinations still to be decided.

There have been 34 different starters named for five tests since June and 15 test debuts.

Rookie Sylvia Brunt and the more experienced Chelsea Semple form the fifth midfield pairing in as many tests this weekend.

Smith said they need a “much closer game” against a Wallaroos team they have never lost to in 21 tests.

John Davidson/PHOTOSPORT Wayne Smith wants the Black Ferns to keep playing with courage against Australia in Adelaide.

“It is what we need to be fair. We need to be tested really hard leading up to the World Cup,” he said.

“They're a tough team. The score can be misleading. Clearly, we need more accuracy in what we do.

“They’re really good at the jackal, the second player in getting over the ball, and slow down our ball, creating a lot of errors around the ruck for us.”

The Black Ferns forwards blasted through Australia’s defence in Christchurch and the floodgates opened once the first of eight tries was scored by first five-eighth Demant, although they eased up in the final quarter.

That irked Smith somewhat.

He is a perfectionist who thinks deeply about the game and how the Black Ferns should play if they’re to upset England or France to win the World Cup.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Black Ferns loose forward Alana Bremner starts her fifth successive test in Adelaide.

Smith said: “There's not much point kicking the ball out in your own 22 and giving away a lineout to the opposition, who are going to drive through, get a penalty, kick to the corner, drive again, get another penalty, kick close to the corner, drive, and score a try.”

Black Ferns: Grace Steinmetz, Ruby Tui, Sylvia Brunt, Chelsea Semple, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant (cc), Ariana Bayler; Kennedy Simon (cc), Kendra Reynolds, Alana Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Luka Connor, Pip Love. Reserves: Natalie Delamare, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Chelsea Bremner, Charmaine McMenamin, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Renee Holmes, Hazel Tubic.

Australia: Pauline Pilae-Rasambale, Bienne Terita, Georgina Friedrichs, Siokapesi Palu, Ivania Wong, Arabella McKenzie, Iliseva Batibasaga; Grace Hamilton, Shannon Parry (c), Emily Chancellor, Michaela Leonard, Atasi Lafai, Eva Karpani, Adiana Talakai, Liz Patu. Reserves: Ashley Marsters, Emily Robinson, Bridie O’Gorman, Kaitlan Leaney, Piper Duck, Layne Morgan, Trilleen Pomare, Lori Cramer.