Black Ferns battle to scrappy win over Wallaroos after losing co-captain Kennedy Simon to injury

The Black Ferns lost co-captain Kennedy Simon to injury in their win over Australia in Adelaide.

At Adelaide Oval, Adelaide: Black Ferns 22 (Luka Connor, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kendra Reynolds tries; Ruahei Demant pen, 2 con) Australia 14 (Bienne Terita 2 tries; Arabella McKenzie 2 con). HT: 10-7.

The Black Ferns wanted a test and got one in overcoming an improved Wallaroos side for a scrappy 22-14 win in Adelaide on Saturday.

Coach Wayne Smith said they needed a closer match after routing the Wallaroos last Saturday to retain the O’Reilly Cup in Christchurch, but it was nonetheless frustrating because the Black Ferns took somewhat of a backward step despite digging deep for their fifth successive win.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Joanah Ngan-Woo had another outstanding game for the Black Ferns and scored this crucial try.

The reigning world champions finished strongly to see off the Wallaroos, with brilliant performances from lock Joanah Ngan-Woo (again) and prop Tanya Kalounivale and a late try for busy openside flanker Kendra Reynolds was just reward for her efforts.

However, losing co-captain Kennedy Simon to a calf injury and midfielder Chelsea Semple to concussion was concerning in their last scheduled match before the Rugby World Cup.

Simon missed the season’s opening three tests with a knee injury and was helped from the field in the first half. The extent of her calf problem was not clear but losing the star loose forward would be a huge blow for the World Cup.

Australia were better and, worryingly for the Black Ferns, they were able to regularly disrupt their attack around the breakdown, something World Cup favourites England and France did so successfully when crushing the Kiwis on last year’s northern tour.

Wallaroos loose forwards Shannon Parry and Emily Chancellor were outstanding and another changed Black Ferns line-up, with eight changes to the starting XV, struggled for cohesion. Their attacking game was a mess.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Tanya Kalounivale was strong at tighthead prop for the Black Ferns in Adelaide.

The Black Ferns looked menacing when they motored forward in the opening minutes, but the hosts had a dream start when debutant winger Bienne Terita scored the opener from an attack when Semple was knocked out in a head collision with prop Liz Patu.

The Black Ferns midfielder came off second best, falling backwards after Patu’s drive and was shown a yellow card for her high contact.

It seemed like a tough call, although Semple’s tackle technique let her down. She was unable to continue after failing her head injury assessment.

The Black Ferns battled away against a resurgent Australian side brimming with more belief, with the composed and solid Ruahei Demant booting a penalty goal while they had a player less.

The momentum began to swing their way once hooker Luka Connor scored their first try and Australia’s scrum was crumbling, prompting them to change their front row in the first half.

The penalties were mounting against the Wallaroos and lock Atasi Lafai was shown a yellow card, reflecting the Black Ferns’ greater dominance.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Bienne Terita scoring the first try for the Wallaroos.

However, they squandered chances before the break and turned over possession too much to keep Australia under serious pressure.

The big moment

Ngan-Woo reached out to score on the 50th minute and the Black Ferns had breathing space which appeared to settle them down.

They built pressure and spent long periods of the second half battering the door down in Australia’s half, extinguishing any hope the Wallaroos had of recording their first win over New Zealand in their 22nd meeting.

Terita’s second try on the hooter was consolation for the Wallaroos.

Match rating: 5/10

Australian referee Amber McLachlan had a busy afternoon and let long advantages go while issuing yellow cards to each side in the first half. It was a frustrating spectacle.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Maiakawanakaulani Roos fending while making a break for the Black Ferns in Adelaide.

The big picture

The two teams meet again in six weeks to start their World Cup campaigns at Eden Park on October 8. It will be their fourth meeting of the season.

MVP

Ngan-Woo demonstrated again why she is so important for the Black Ferns, carrying her side forward. Locking partner Maiakawanakaulani Roos had a strong game, too, as did Kalounivale and replacement loose forward Charmaine McMenamin. Debutant prop Santo Taumata made a decent impact off the bench.