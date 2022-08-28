Black Ferns have plenty to ponder after Adelaide battle with Rugby World Cup squad named soon

The Black Ferns lost co-captain Kennedy Simon to injury in their win over Australia in Adelaide.

At Adelaide Oval, Adelaide: Black Ferns 22 (Luka Connor, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kendra Reynolds tries; Ruahei Demant pen, 2 con) Australia 14 (Bienne Terita 2 tries; Arabella McKenzie 2 con). HT: 10-7.

The Black Ferns have plenty to ponder in the next fortnight after struggling to beat the spirited but limited Wallaroos in Adelaide on Saturday.

The players return to their provinces for the Farah Palmer Cup finals to be played over the next two weekends, as the Rugby World Cup opener against the same Aussie side at Eden Park on October 8 looms on the calendar.

Their World Cup squad will be named on September 13, after the finals, coach Wayne Smith said.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Black Ferns coaches Wesley Clarke and Wayne Smith before the Adelaide test.

The Black Ferns’ third clash against the Wallaroos this season was another win, yes, and their fifth on the bounce ahead of the hosting the women’s World Cup for the first time.

READ MORE:

* 'You can't expect to walk over them': Wayne Smith says Black Ferns learned valuable lesson in Adelaide win

* Black Ferns player ratings: Lock Joanah Ngan-Woo stars in scrappy win over Australia

* Black Ferns battle to scrappy win over Wallaroos after losing co-captain Kennedy Simon to injury

* Late try lifts Auckland into Farah Palmer Cup semifinals, edging Wellington

* NZ Rugby leadership set for uncomfortable examination in upcoming review



However, the 22-14 victory was their most underwhelming performance since Smith joined the coaching staff and raised concerns about their World Cup prospects.

Namely, because the Black Ferns had a torrid afternoon against Australia’s tenacious forwards at the breakdown, who did an excellent job of interrupting the rhythm of the reigning world champions.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Black Ferns loose forward Alana Bremner brought down by Australian tacklers.

Coach Smith said it was unusual for the Black Ferns of 2022 to concede possession and turnovers so regularly, but it was an area they struggled with immensely against England and France when beaten heavily throughout last year’s northern tour.

“We were hanging off. Our inside cleaner wasn't really anticipating the play or cues very well. We were drifting around when we needed to get in and actually clean,” he said.

“Plus, our ball carriers didn't stay up long enough. We would often stay up on the first tackler and then dive to the ground.

“Their next defender would then come over the top to jackal.

“It's not usual for us. We've been good at that but weren't good today.”

The Black Ferns hammered the Wallaroos 52-5 to retain the O’Reilly Cup the previous week when their attacking game was on song.

Saturday’s rematch was a different test altogether – more of a grind in their only match away from home this season – and Australia were a different beast after their awful performance in Christchurch.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Santo Taumata came off the bench for her test debut.

There were another eight changes to the starting XV and debuts for Grace Steinmetz at fullback and rookie prop Santo Taumata, who made a decent impact off the bench.

Halfback Ariana Bayler, on her first start, had a difficult test because of the havoc the Wallaroos caused at the breakdown, struggling to give the Black Ferns quick ball and launch attacks.

Smith said the debutants could be happy with their contribution in the circumstances.

“Santo came on after half-time and was superb at tighthead prop,” he said.

“We started getting our game going and were keeping the ball alive more.

“Then, someone would drop it at a crucial time.”

Co-captain Ruahei Demant said it was the kind of test their rookies needed after four relatively commanding wins beforehand.

“I know, for many players, it was the first time we've experienced this kind of pressure,” she said.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Grace Steinmetz made her test debut at fullback for the Black Ferns.

“The biggest takeaway from this is how we can consistently execute our skill set, play under pressure, and grind through a true test match.”

Led by loose forwards Shannon Parry and Emily Chancellor, Australia tackled with greater intent and brutality to lift their belief and a noisy home crowd responded at Adelaide Oval.

The Black Ferns did enough, improving in the second half as the impressive Joanah Ngan-Woo and Kendra Reynolds scored crucial tries, but they were rattled and made plenty of mistakes which prevented them from clinching victory sooner.

Scraping past a Wallaroos team they have lost to was hardly a statement they wanted to make in their penultimate test before the World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby on Sunday confirmed an additional test for the Black Ferns ahead of the tournament.

They will host Japan at Eden Park on September 24 in a doubleheader with the men’s test when the All Blacks play the Wallabies in the Bledisloe Cup.