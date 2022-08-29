Slip against Wallaroos suggests Black Ferns unlikely to challenge for World Cup

The Black Ferns lost co-captain Kennedy Simon to injury in their win over Australia in Adelaide.

Joseph Pearson is a sports reporter for Stuff

OPINION: The Black Ferns are near the Rugby World Cup’s start gate after a bad slip against the limited Wallaroos that suggested they are not contenders for another world title.

Saturday’s 22-14 success in Adelaide was their fifth successive win of Wayne Smith’s tenure after the iconic coach joined the team after their grim struggle against England and France on last year’s brutal northern tour.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images The Black Ferns had to battle to beat Australia in Adelaide.

The positivity for much of the last four months since Smith’s addition, with assistants Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen, has been abundant after a culture review exposed major shortcomings in high performance women’s rugby after their four heavy defeats in Europe.

READ MORE:

* Black Ferns have plenty to ponder after Adelaide battle with Rugby World Cup squad named soon

* Bay of Plenty fall short of upsetting Canterbury, making Farah Palmer Cup semifinals

* 'You can't expect to walk over them': Wayne Smith says Black Ferns learned valuable lesson in Adelaide win

* Black Ferns player ratings: Lock Joanah Ngan-Woo stars in scrappy win over Australia

* Black Ferns battle to scrappy win over Wallaroos after losing co-captain Kennedy Simon to injury



A fresh, rotated squad, full of debutants and inexperienced players with few test caps, have had opportunities to shine against Australia, Canada and the United States since June.

It’s been a pleasant ride, returning to winning ways, but the victory in Adelaide wasn’t achieved with the authority or conviction of a team challenging for the World Cup.

They remain outsiders with a chance as hosts.

Australia were better after the previous week’s heavy loss to the Black Ferns in Christchurch. Much better.

But any side which doesn’t improve in seven days after losing 52-5 has serious issues.

There were another eight changes to the starting side as Smith and the coaching staff got a good look at the final contenders for their World Cup squad, such as debutants Grace Steinmetz at full back and Santo Taumata at prop.

Photosport/Stuff Saturday’s 22-14 success in Adelaide was the Black Ferns’ fifth successive win of Wayne Smith’s tenure.

Ariana Bayler started at halfback for the first time while incumbent No 9 Kendra Cocksedge was given a rest.

However, most of their core featured in Adelaide. It was a collective struggle against a Wallaroos team the reigning world champions have never lost to in 22 meetings.

They can rectify their shortcomings but have four weeks before their next test against Japan at Eden Park on September 24, with their World Cup opener against Australia a fortnight later before pool matches with Wales and Scotland.

Their World Cup squad of 32 is due to be announced on September 13 after the Farah Palmer Cup finals.

Smith this week noted the proficiency of the Wallaroos at the breakdown and how well they “jackal” (successfully getting over the ball).

Still, the Black Ferns struggled.

Their attacking game plan could barely start because of slow ball from the ruck. The physical battle (while they weren’t dominated) wasn’t a contest they adjusted to well until the second half.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Black Ferns coaches Wesley Clarke, left, and Wayne Smith, right, before the Adelaide test.

That is somewhat alarming because England and France, the World Cup favourites, relish the grind of a tough test and have the attacking games to match.

When co-captain and star loose forward Kennedy Simon hobbled off with a calf injury in Adelaide, that, too, was a big concern.

The reigning Black Fern of the year is an enormous player for the team because of her power, aggression and physicality.

She has precious, hardened experience of successfully scrapping last year with English and French forwards.

The continued excellence of locks Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Joanah Ngan-Woo is a huge positive, as is the comeback of experienced No 8 Charmaine McMenamin from injury.

Loose forward Alana Bremner appears to have locked down the No 6 jersey after starting every test this season and the scrum, led by the front row of props Tanya Kalounivale and Pip Love and hooker Luka Connor, dominated Australia.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Charmaine McMenamin is back for the Black Ferns after recovering from a spinal injury.

The midfield combination isn’t certain, but they have oodles of talented outside backs and the addition of more seven stars, with wingers Ruby Tui and Ayesha Leti-I’iga, gives them firepower.

But the elephant in the room that has grown larger throughout the year won’t go away.

Do the Black Ferns have what it takes to bring down England or France in a World Cup knockout match?