Lydia Ko's remarkable birdie blitz in Canada

Lydia Ko was in fine form to shoot a final round 63 at the CP Women's Open in Ottawa, Ontario.

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko went on a birdie blitz to make a late title charge at the Canadian Pacific Open in Ottawa.

Ko shot 10 birdies in a final round 63 on Monday (NZT) that eventually saw her finish just two shots off the pace of tournament winner Paula Reto of South Africa.

Ko ended at 17-under for the tournament and was left to rue bogeys at the first and seventh holes that blotted an otherwise outstanding day for the 25-year-old world No 4.

Ko had started the day in 11th but finished in fourth with her 63 a low for the final round matched only by American Alison Lee and Sei Young Kim (South Korea) who finished in a tie for ninth.

After turning at 2-under in her final round, Ko birdied six holes on the back nine to keep the pressure on the leaders.

On a day of consistency, Ko hit 10 of 13 fairways, made 15 greens in regulation and needed just 27 putts.

“I played the par-3s really well. Birdied all of them, and there are five out here, so to make five twos was definitely helpful for the scorecard,” Ko said.

“I think it was a lot of things were clicking (on the back nine). Hit it close on 10 and then I holed a really good birdie on 13.

“Those holes coming in I chipped in (on 16), hit it close (on 17), and then obviously hit two good shots to be on the green in two on the last (18).

“When I was out of position, I was able to get a good drop or get lucky and still manage to have a birdie putt. Yeah, it was that kind of back nine.”

Ko’s Canadian effort was projected to lift her one place to No 3 in the season points tally in a year when she has had a win and now 10 top-10 finishes.

Elsewhere, New Zealand seniors star Steve Alker continued his consistent form with another top 10 finish on the PGA Tour Champions in the United States.

Alker carded a final round 70 to finish 10-under in a tie for ninth at The Alley Challenge in Grand Blanc, Michigan. That was enough to keep him top of the 2022 money list.

American Steve Stricker won the tournament, shooting 67 to finish at 15-under.