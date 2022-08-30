Boxing NZ to create open category for transgender fighters

Boxing New Zealand is trying to cater for everyone in a safe fighting environment.

Boxing New Zealand will establish an “open” category to allow transgender athletes to fight against each other.

The Boxing NZ board made the decision after “a period of considerable consideration and discussion about how best to include people who do not identify as their biological sex, whilst upholding the right for safe and fair competition for all participants”.

"Our priority first and foremost is the safety of competitors in our sport, all competitors, regardless of any sexual persuasion or gender preference," Boxing NZ president Steve Hartley said.

"There is potential for injury or worse if the margins of safety are breached. This is why boxing has sex specific, age specific and weight specific categories to maximise the inclusion of as many people as possible in this great sport, while also prioritising safe and fair competition for all.

"The safety of, and fairness for, female boxers is not up for negotiation and Boxing NZ will not be implementing gender self-identification in the male or female categories."

Boxing NZ said female boxers welcomed the inclusion and participation of gender diverse people in the sport, but had made it “very clear” to the national body they would not accept transgender females competing in the female category in the name of “inclusion.”

Boxing NZ said their decision was aligned with the World Boxing Council, World Triathlon, and World Rugby.

“Boxing is a combat sport, where strength, stamina, and physique has a significant impact on both the safety of, and fairness for, competitors.”

Boxing NZ vowed to work with interested community members on the creation of an open category for gender diverse boxers and anyone else who claimed to not fit in the traditional gender categories.

"We have to continue to ensure all competitors, regardless of gender identification, are correctly matched in terms of age, weight and gender," Trish Howie, the president of the Boxing NZ Referee's and Judge's Association, said.

BOXING’S NEW OPEN CLASS:

- A person born female who identifies as male and has undertaken or is in the process of a medical transition.

- A person born male who identifies as female and may or may not have undertaken or is in the process of a medical transition post puberty.

- A person who is does not qualify for either the male or the female categories.

- The terms of engagement must be determined by the community of people who wish to enter this

category with the agreement of Boxing NZ. The usual rules regarding age, weight and experience will apply.

- It will be compulsory for a liability waiver to be signed by the participants that ensures there is no

liability to Boxing NZ in cases of injury or worse to participants in the open class.