Ameliaranne Ekenasio eyeing first Silver Ferns test in 18 months against Jamaica

Former Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio is poised to make her long-awaited return to the black dress in September’s series against Jamaica.

Goal attack Ekenasio last featured for the national side 18 months ago, captaining the Ferns to a rare Constellation Cup triumph over Australia in March last year.

She gave birth to her second child, daughter Luna in November, and returned in this year’s ANZ Premiership with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

Ekenasio wasn’t selected for the Commonwealth Games, still working her way back with conditioning and seven games in 10 days in Birmingham proving a bridge too far.

The 47-test veteran, who was a pivotal member of New Zealand’s 2019 Netball World Cup-winning side, was confirmed in the Ferns’ 17-player national squad last week.

The Silver Ferns’ squad to face Jamaica in a three-test home series will be named next Wednesday, beginning at Hamilton’s Globox Arena on September 17.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua hinted Ekenasio would likely be named to face the Sunshine Girls in what will be an intriguing series after Jamaica thumped the Ferns 67-51 in the semifinal at the Games.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Ameliaranne Ekenasio puts up an attempt during her last series for the Silver Ferns against Australia in March 2021.

Jamaica, who took out the silver medal, have won four of the past six games against the Ferns dating back to 2018.

Ekenasio would boost the Ferns’ shooting end and provide them with another option alongside Grace Nweke, Maia Wilson, and Te Paea Selby-Rickit.

“Obviously with her leadership, firstly her leadership skills on and off the court to add that into the current mix would definitely strengthen our leadership group,” Taurua said.

“But also what she brings on court and her ability to do her job at a high world-class level would definitely be an asset to us.”

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Noeline Taurua celebrate after the Silver Ferns captured the Constellation Cup against Australia last year.

Jane Watson, who gave birth to daughter Tia in May, and fellow defender Karin Burger, who has been sidelined with a foot fracture, won’t feature against Jamaica or in October’s Constellation Cup against Australia.

Taurua expected both players would attend their December national training camp. If they impressed there, they would be in the selection frame for January’s Quad Series. Captain Gina Crampton, who has been granted a break for the rest of the year, will also return at the December camp.

With Crampton unavailable and Shannon Saunders announcing her pregnancy last week, the Ferns suddenly have a major opening at wing attack.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Whitney Souness could see plenty of court time at wing attack in the Silver Ferns’ upcoming series against Jamaica and Australia.

It will be the perfect chance for other midcourters to put their hand up and impress with the 2023 World Cup looming in Cape Town next year.

Whitney Souness, who was the Ferns’ starting centre in Birmingham, but predominantly plays wing attack for the Central Pulse, should get extended time in the role.

One-test international Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, who can cover both centre and wing attack, will be in the mix too, having travelled to the Games with the Ferns as a team reserve.

The versatile Maddy Gordon, who can play all three midcourt positions, Peta Toeava, and Tactix centre Kimiora Poi, could also see minutes at wing attack during the upcoming series.

“I’m still really confident in the midcourt we have and the players who can actually slide from wing attack to centre and that’s also probably on the back of the work we’ve done in camps and also trials as well,” Taurua said.

“I know what all of them are like and now it’s giving them that opportunity to be able to get out on court and it’s really timely for us.”

Jamaica delivered some statement at the Games, stunning Australia in their final pool game, then crushing the Ferns in the semifinal. They came up short in the final against Australia, losing 55-51.

The Sunshine Girls had threats right across the court and would be buoyed by their outstanding results in Birmingham. If the Ferns couldn’t generate greater turnover ball and stem the flow of possession into star shooter Jhaniele Fowler, they would again be in trouble, Taurua said.

Fowler torched the Ferns at the Games, shooting a perfect 54 from 54.

“When you’ve got the bookends like a Jhaniele, who’s shooting at 100% – 50, nearly 55 attempts, 100% [accuracy], you’re not going to get much out of there.”