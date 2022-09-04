Claudia MacDonald scores in 'emotional' neck injury comeback in record England win

England wing Claudia MacDonald scores one of her two tries against the United States in Exeter.

Claudia MacDonald admitted it had been an “emotional’’ return after she scored twice as World Cup favourites England became the first international women’s rugby team to win 24 consecutive tests.

The England Red Roses - ranked number one in the world - beat the fifth-ranked United States 54-12 in Exeter on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) in the first of two warm-up games before leaving for October’s World Cup in New Zealand.

A crowd of 10,097 watched MacDonad, Jess Breach and Amy Cokayne grab a brace of tries for England at Sandy Park, the Exeter Chiefs’ home ground.

MacDonald’s double capped an emotional return for the wing from a long-term neck injury which at one point had her wondering if she might have to retire.

“I’m so grateful to be back in this place and I couldn’t have loved being back on the pitch more today,’’ the 26-year-old Wasps back told reporters.

“The noise from the crowd was immense, the cheering from them, it was amazing.”

England – the Six Nations grand slam champions – last lost a test match in July 2019 and are unbeaten on home soil since November 2016.

“We learned a lot about the things we wanted to learn about,” head coach Simon Middleton said after the USA victory.

David Rogers/Getty Images England captain Emily Scarratt breaks away during the record 24th consecutive test match win over the United States.

“Next week’s team [against Wales] will look very different.”

England’s victory was achieved despite being down to 13 players in the final quarter after losing substitutes Shaunagh Brown (high tackle) and Helene Rowland (deliberate knock-on) to yellow cards.

Rowland’s offence led to the United States being awarded a penalty try.

Harry Trump/RFU/via Getty Images Halfback Natasha Hunt dots down England's first try.

England scored the first of eight tries in the fifth minute when halfback Natasha Hunt scampered over after receiving a between-the-legs pass from No 8 Poppy Cleall at a scrum.

England will play Wales on September 14 before leaving for New Zealand.