Lydia Ko fails to fire in final round in Ohio

Lydia Ko watches a tee-shot during the final round of the Dana Classic LPGA golf tournament in Sylvania, Ohio.

Lydia Ko failed to fire on the final day of the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio.

The world No 4 started the last round in fourth place and only three shots off the pace but had to be satisfied with a tie for 16th as she carded an even-par 71 in the rain on Monday (NZT).

The same fate hit overnight leader Lucy Li of the United States who shot a 70 to fade to a tie for fourth.

Mexico’s Gaby Lopez shot a final round 63 to move up 10 places and claim victory. She finished at 18-under, one shot better than American Megan Khang.

Ko couldn’t get anything going as she mixed two brides with two bogeys to end at 11-under for a rare finish outside the top 10 in what has been an incredibly consistent year.

Lopez rallied from four shots behind and closed with three straight birdies for aher victory.

“I practice exactly for this moment. We got the job done,” Lopez said.

For Lopez, it was a matter of not trying to think too much about every shot, every result, and put her in a comfortable frame of mind on a wild day in which she had 10 players ahead of her at the start.

“This is going to sound crazy, but today felt more like a Friday round,'' Lopez said. “Having that quiet is what we're working on, and it has paid off.''

She was two shots behind and missed 2m birdie chances on the ninth and 11th and never lost focus on what she was trying to do.

“Doubts come into your mind,'' Lopez said. “But my caddie said, `We just keep doing what we're doing. It's definitely working, and we're going to commit to that the last hole and see what happens.'

“If you keep it in the present, that's when magic happens.''

- with AP