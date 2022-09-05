Courtney Duncan sends warning message to rivals after tough WMX season blighted by injury

Courtney Duncan is now a former world champion despite a perfect weekend to finish the WMX season.

Courtney Duncan is now officially a former world champion but in the last dance, she has left her rivals behind in a warning shot for 2023.

Duncan, a three-time consecutive world champion between 2019-2021, suffered a broken collarbone during practice for round two of the FIM Women’s World Motocross Championship (WMX) in Portugal.

That heartbreaking blow ended any chance of the Kiwi ace winning a fourth consecutive world title.

MXGP Courtney Duncan will not be wearing the no. 1 plate next season but has finished 2022 on a high.

But Duncan reminded everybody of her class by winning both races in the final round in Turkey, over the weekend, for a perfect finish to a forgettable season.

It’s been a frustrating year for Duncan but when circumstances and injuries have allowed, she remains the quickest rider in the championship.

Due to a European visa issue, Duncan landed at her British base just days before the opening round in Italy and was well below her best.

MXGP Courtney Duncan won the final two races of the season to finish a disappointing season on a high.

Then came the collarbone injury.

In four races, over two rounds, since her return, Duncan has won three and finished second in the other.

Her first and second in Spain, back in May, came just six weeks after the crash that resulted in the collarbone injury and just a month post-surgery.

Duncan said she went into the final round in Turkey “wanting to finish the season off strong and with a 1-1 we were able to do that, so from that side, it was good”.

“Tough season though, and we are naturally disappointed to lose the crown but proud to keep fighting all the way to the end,” Duncan said.

With momentum on her side, Duncan has been left gutted the season has come to an end but already feels excited for 2023.

MXGP Courtney Duncan (centre) won the Turkey GP with a pair of race wins.

“With having the injury mid-season, I feel like I’m only getting started and just want to keep racing and building. Next year can’t come quick enough,” Duncan said.

Despite missing two rounds of the championship and her disjointed first round, Duncan still finished seventh in the WMX championship standings with 129 points.

Dutchwoman Nancy Van De Ven lifted her first world title with a consistent season bagging her 201 points.

Fellow Dutch rider Lynn Valk claimed second in the championship with 183 points and Larissa Papenmeier, of Germany, rounded out the podium with 172.