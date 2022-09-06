'Who is Indiah-Paige Riley?': How a Stuff tip-off led to a Football Ferns debut

Former Australia international Indiah-Paige Riley made her Football Ferns debut in a 1-0 win over Mexico on Saturday.

And coach Jitka Klimková admitted a tip-off from Stuff made it happen.

Klimková confessed she was unaware of Riley and that the 20-year-old Fortuna Hjørring forward was still eligible to play for New Zealand, even though she had been capped by the Matildas, until she was told by a Stuff sports reporter during a press conference in January.

“To be honest with you, yeah I heard that news from you guys, so thank you for that,” Klimková said.

“Straight after our call I asked ‘who is Indiah-Paige Riley?’ and that is how the ball started rolling.”

Stuff first reported in 2020 that the Auckland-born Riley was eligible to play for both New Zealand and Australia, the co-hosts for next year’s Women’s World Cup.

Previous coach Tom Sermanni had been in discussions with Riley about playing for the Football Ferns in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics, but the far-flung nature of New Zealand’s professional players made it impossible to arrange any fixtures during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jenny Chuang/PHOTOSPORT Indiah-Paige Riley made her Football Ferns debut against Mexico.

That opened the door for Australia coach Tony Gustavsson to select Riley for a pair of friendlies in Europe in April last year, and she was handed an international debut off the bench in a 5-2 defeat against Germany.

Although she was still able to make a switch to New Zealand as her lone appearance for the Matildas came in a friendly, Riley said communication between her and NZ Football dropped off when Sermanni’s contract finished.

But Klimková offered up a theory as to why that might have happened.

“The first couple of months in my job were very challenging specifically because people from New Zealand could not travel to the tours, so I worked with people from outside New Zealand and I think that information got a little bit lost, but I’m glad we found this girl and that she’s part of this team.”

Klimková reached out to Riley as soon as she found out about her, and after multiple discussions via FaceTime, she was able to convince her to make a one-time switch to represent New Zealand.

Riley received her first call-up ahead of their current tour to California and played the full 90 minutes on debut against Mexico with fullback CJ Bott scoring late to clinch the Football Ferns’ first win of 2022.

Riley was deployed out wide in a midfield four, and Klimková liked what she saw from her ‘new signing’.

“She did a great job. She obviously started the game and finished the game, and that’s the evidence she’s doing something right,” Klimková said.

Jenny Chuang/PHOTOSPORT Indiah-Paige Riley is congratulated by her mum, stepdad and coach Jitka Klimkova after her Football Ferns debut.

Although the Mexico match was played behind closed doors, Riley was able to get her mum into the venue to witness her debut after she flew to the United States.

She said it made the occasion even more special having her there.

“She got a bit emotional when the national anthem was going, which was cute. She told me after but it was a special moment,” Riley said.

Riley had never met any of her team-mates prior to joining the Football Ferns in California last week, but she said everyone had made her feel welcome.

“This environment feels like a family. Everyone is honestly so nice.

“I was scared to come in because I hadn’t met a lot of my team-mates but meeting them all for the first time was great.

“I’ve had such an amazing experience so far and I'm looking forward to getting to know them better over the upcoming camps.”

Riley is in line to make her second start when the Football Ferns play emerging Asian nation the Philippines on Wednesday (12pm NZT).