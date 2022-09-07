Silver Ferns v Jamaica: Ameliaranne Ekenasio returns as captain for home series

Ameliaranne Ekenasio will play her first game for the Silver Ferns in 18 months against Jamaica.

Shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio returns from an 18-month absence to lead the Silver Ferns in their three-test home netball series against Jamaica this month.

Ekenasio was named captain in coach Dame Noeline Taurua’s 12-woman squad which also features uncapped defender Elle Temu and the recalls of midcourters Maddy Gordon and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan.

The Ferns host the Commonwealth Games silver medallists who beat them in Birmingham, in tests in Hamilton on September 17 and 18, and Auckland on September 21.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Noeline Taurua celebrate with the Constellation Cup in March 2021.

Gina Crampton led the side to a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games but is being given a break from netball until December.

In her temporary absence, Ekenasio was chosen as skipper after a voting process involving the players, coach, Netball NZ’s chief executive and head of high performance.

Defender Sulu Fitzpatrick will be vice-captain for the Jamaica tests and October’s four-test Constellation Cup series against Australia, Netball NZ said in a statement.

Taurua said she was looking forward to working with Ekenasio again and welcomed back the 47-test veteran. At her last test appearance, Ekenasio captained the Ferns to a rare Constellation Cup win over Australia in March last year, before giving birth to her second child, daughter Luna, in November.

“Ameliaranne thoroughly deserves her place back in the Silver Ferns. She showed in July’s Cadbury Netball Series what a class act she is and has put in a lot of work behind the scenes to get to this point,” the coach said.

Ekenasio joins Grace Nweke, Maia Wilson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit as the shooting options in the squad.

In the absence of Crampton and Shannon Saunders, who recently announced her pregnancy, Gordon and Reuelu-Buchanan got call-ups.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Pulse midcourter Maddy Gordon is back in the Silver Ferns.

Taurua said: “Maddy and Mila have also taken their opportunities and will bring that youth and energy back out on court in the black dress. They will bring that speed and flair to the Silver Ferns midcourt and I’m excited to see what they can do.”

Temu’s inclusion follows a strong performance for New Zealand A and during this year’s ANZ Premiership for the Stars.

“Elle’s a really mobile defender who has grown in her game over the past two seasons. She’s worked hard over the past few months and done what has been asked of her, so it’s really pleasing to see her get this opportunity to take her game to another level.”

Defenders Jane Watson and Karin Burger were others not considered for selection. Watson is returning to netball after the birth of her daughter and Burger is recovering from foot surgery.

AT A GLANCE

Silver Ferns squad to play Jamaica: Ameliaranne Ekenasio (captain), Sulu Fitzpatrick, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Grace Nweke, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Whitney Souness, Elle Temu, Maia Wilson.

Game one: September 17 at Globox Arena, Hamilton

Game two: September 18 at Globox Arena, Hamilton

Game three: September 21 at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland