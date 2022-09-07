Football Ferns captain Ali Riley scores winner as they beat the Philippines 2-1

The Football Ferns came from behind to beat the Philippines 2-1 in a friendly in California.

At California State University, Fullerton: Football Ferns 2 (Meikayla Moore pen 70’, Ali RIley 83’) Philippines 1 (Sarina Bolden 45’). HT: 0-1

Ali Riley scored the winner in her home state as the Football Ferns came from behind to beat the Philippines 2-1 in California and win back-to-back matches for the first time in four years.

The Ferns captain was pushed forward from left back for the final 20 minutes and rewarded coach Jitka Klimková for making the move by tapping home from close range with eight minutes to play.

That change came after centre back Meikayla Moore got the Ferns back in the contest by winning a penalty and converting calmly from the spot in the 70th minute, after letting Sarina Bolden slip free to score the Philippines’ goal just before halftime.

David Bernal/Photosport Football Ferns captain Ali Riley celebrates her winning goal against the Philippines with team-mate Paige Satchell

The Philippines won a free kick deep into stoppage time, but the headed effort from Jessika Cowart at the end of it hit the post instead of the target and the New Zealand players and staff breathed a sigh of relief.

Klimková said afterwards that the result was massive for her side, who are gearing up to host the next Fifa Women’s World Cup alongside Australia next July and August.

She said the Ferns had been full of belief at halftime, even though they were staring down the barrel of what would have been their ninth loss in 13 matches since she took charge last September.

"We said we will win this game – we will find a way to win this game.

"I'm very happy that we were on our front foot and we were pushing, and we were looking for those opportunities when we can score goals and we scored two during 45 minutes.

"That was our main focus – our mentality to keep believing that this game was our game.

“Then we talked a little bit about tactics."

Ali Riley’s goal came after Indiah-Paige Riley drove into the box on the right and cut the ball back for Paige Satchell, whose initial attempt was blocked, but only as far as her captain.

David Bernal/Photosport Betsy Hassett on the ball for the Football Ferns against the Philippines.

Satchell had earlier missed a golden chance to put the Ferns ahead inside the opening five minutes, while Gabi Rennie had come close to getting on the end of an Ali Riley cross – their two best chances prior to Moore’s penalty.

CJ Bott also forced Philippines goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel into tipping a shot from long distance over the bar as the Ferns camped out in their opponents’ half after the break, but found clear-cut opportunities hard to come by.

The big moment

The Football Ferns now have two Rileys in their ranks and both were involved in the winner. Indiah-Paige Riley’s surge into the box with the ball was the kind of run the Ferns struggle to make, while Ali Riley, who was born in California, made no mistake from short range to put the ball in the back of the net.

Best on pitch

Olivia Chance was forced from the left flank, where she has played most of her football under Klimková, into the middle of the park, as a result of Annalie Longo’s knee injury and Malia Steinmetz’ positive Covid-19 test. She was comfortable on the ball as always and was able to create a number of promising chances with her passing.

The big picture

The win was the Ferns’ second in the September international window, after they beat Mexico 1-0 courtesy of a Bott goal last Friday. This is the first time they have won two matches in a row since late 2018 and the first time outside Oceania since late 2013. They are next set to be in action in Japan in October, with matches in New Zealand in November – their first on home soil since June 2018 – expected to be confirmed in the near future.