Rita Ora to headline opening ceremony when Rugby World Cup kicks off at Eden Park

Rita Ora and Kiwi artists BENEE and Shapeshifter will perform at the first women's Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand.

British popstar Rita Ora will headline the opening ceremony when New Zealand’s first women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off at Eden Park on October 8.

Kiwi artists Shapeshifter and Benee will also perform at Eden Park for the semifinals and final respectively.

Ora will open the World Cup when the Black Ferns begin their campaign, as defending champions, against Australia in Auckland when organisers are hoping to set the world record crowd for a women’s rugby match.

That fixture is part of the opening day’s triple header, with South Africa playing France before Fiji take on England.

READ MORE:

* Saving rugby: Five problem laws in the game and how they should be fixed

* 'Bring it on': Ruby Tui embracing the pressure after unveiling Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup jersey

* Claudia MacDonald scores in 'emotional' neck injury comeback in record England win

* Pressure is building on Black Ferns to clear storm clouds engulfing rugby in difficult year

* World record bid for women's rugby crowd at Eden Park at next year's World Cup



Ora will take the stage after Fiji and England’s match, then again at half-time of the Black Ferns’ contest with the Wallaroos.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Rita Ora will open the first women’s Rugby World Cup to be played in New Zealand.

An internationally, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter, who holds the record for the most top 10 singles for a British female artist and has more than 40 million social media followers, she is reportedly married to New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi.

“I can’t wait to perform in Aotearoa and join these incredible female athletes in such a historic moment for women’s rugby,” Ora said in a statement.

“I’m honoured to be a part of the Rugby World Cup 2021 family and to share the stage with amazing talent as we shine a light on women’s sport.

“New Zealand holds a special place in my heart and I look forward to connecting with the fans, players and everyone involved during my time at the tournament.”

Supplied Shapeshifter will headline the Rugby World Cup semifinals at final Eden Park.

Shapeshifter will perform for the semifinals on November 5 in their first show at Eden Park.

Benee will be the headline act for the final on November 12.

Michelle Hooper, the World Cup’s tournament director, said they were ecstatic to have each artist.

Supplied Benee will perform at the final on November 16.

“Rugby World Cup 2021 will be a world-class festival of rugby and music, celebrating wāhine toa on and off the field and providing unforgettable moments for the competing teams and fans alike,” Hooper said in a statement.

“Those in the stands will get unbelievable value, witnessing the best women’s rugby in the world, as well as the best entertainment in between matches on a scale never seen before at a women’s Rugby World Cup.”

It’s the first time the women’s World Cup will be in the southern hemisphere. The Black Ferns have won five of its seven editions since 1991.

Matches will also be played at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium and Whangārei’s Northland Events Centre.

The World Cup was scheduled for 2021 but was delayed 12 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After playing the Wallaroos, the Black Ferns face Wales at Waitākere Stadium on October 16 and play Scotland to finish pool play in Whangārei on October 22.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images The Black Ferns defend the Rugby World Cup at home for the first time.

The Wayne Smith-coached side will play their quarterfinal in Whangārei on October 29, as long as they qualify for the knockout stages.

There are 12 teams in three pools of four and eight progress to the quarterfinals.

The Black Ferns’ final warm-up match before the World Cup is against Japan at Eden Park on September 24.