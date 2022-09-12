Natalie Lawrence replaces Gemma Lewis as Wellington Phoenix A-League Women coach

Wellington Phoenix have been forced to appoint a new coach less than 10 weeks out from the start of the A-League Women season after first year coach Gemma Lewis was snapped up by the Welsh FA.

Lewis, who also coached the New Zealand under-20 women’s team, has confirmed she is returning home after nine years in Aotearoa to take up a role as the senior pathway manager for women’s football at the Football Association of Wales, where she will have the opportunity to study towards her Uefa Pro Licence.

Lewis has been replaced at the Phoenix by her assistant from last season, Natalie Lawrence, in a move that should minimise the disruption such a significant coaching change this close to the start of the season would have otherwise created.

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT Natalie Lawrence has been named the new Wellington Phoenix head coach following the departure of Gemma Lewis.

The Phoenix have already announced 13 of their likely 18 fully contracted players for the coming season, including new recruits Betsy Hassett, Paige Satchell and Marisa van der Meer, but Lawrence was heavily involved in the recruitment process and has helped Lewis shape the squad for 2022-23.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to take charge of the Phoenix and one that I can’t wait to start,” said Lawrence, who also served as Lewis’ right-hand woman during New Zealand’s Under-20 Women’s World Cup campaign and with the Future Ferns Domestic Programme.

“Having been part of the team last year and seeing them grow, to now be able to bring the team back to New Zealand and play games in Wellington, which I definitely consider to be my Kiwi home, is incredibly exciting.

“Gemma will be massively missed among the staff and the players, and we will try and do her proud this season. But we are really excited for what she is going to be doing in Wales.”

Lewis led a young Phoenix team during their inaugural season in the A-League Women and she did a commendable job in difficult circumstances to earn herself a contract extension, which she signed in May.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Gemma Lewis had been reappointed coach of the Wellington Phoenix A-League Women team in May.

Although the Phoenix finished bottom of the table, they picked up a couple of wins and a draw to finish level on points with Western Sydney Wanderers and were regularly praised by opposition coaches for their performances.

Lewis received the offer from the Welsh FA prior to the Under-20 Women’s World Cup and said the chance to work in Europe was one she could not refuse.

“Being able to work in women’s football in Europe right now is huge and the opportunity to do my pro licence as well is something that was a big pull for me,” Lewis said.

“The cherry on the cake is I get to return home. I have been away from Wales for nine years.

“The opportunity to do all that and go home and spend a bit more time with my family all rolled into a package that was too hard to turn down.

“I would have loved to do a second season with the Phoenix but the timing didn’t really work out.”

Lawrence already has experience as a head coach, having coached Capital in the National Women’s League and Team Wellington in the men’s National Youth League.

She also oversaw the Vancouver Whitecaps’ women’s academy during a stint in Canada.

Phoenix general manager David Dome said she was the ideal person to step into the head coach role.

“Nat came across really well when we interviewed her. Her beliefs align with what we want to achieve as a team and a club,” Dome said.

“We have no doubt she can step up into the head coaching role and we look forward to seeing what the team can achieve under her leadership.”

The draw for the 2022-23 A-League Women is due to be released this week ahead of a November 18 start date.