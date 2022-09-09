Former apprentice coach Tia Winikerei to guide Mystics in ANZ Premiership

Tia Winikerei will replace Helene Wilson as head coach of the Mystics in 2023.

Current Mystics apprentice coach Winikerei replaces Wilson, who ended her six-year tenure in the top job this year, being appointed manager of High Performance Sport NZ'’s women in high performance sport programme.

Following a thorough recruitment process, Winikerei won the role by impressing the board with her strong vision, deep understanding of the Mystics’ culture and her drive to be the best coach she can be.

“Tia was very clear on what she wants and the direction the team needs to go. Her vision to enhance the connection with our people, from the netball community to on court performance was exceptional” Mystics chief executive Phil Vyver said.

Winikerei was excited to work with everyone again at the Mystics. “To have the expertise of Rob Wright and leadership of Sulu Fitzpatrick and Michaela Sokolich-Beatson alongside me in my first year along with a strong team of players, who I have coached over the past two years, gives me confidence we can build on what has already been achieved at the Mystics.”

Winikerei has been the Mystics apprentice coach for the past two seasons and part of the targeted strategy of developing coaches in the zone who aspire to be a high performance coach.

She has built a strong coaching relationship with assistant coach Wright and together they would form a formidable coaching team in 2023.

“I know Tia can coach. She has taken every opportunity to learn what it takes to succeed at a high performance level. I am excited to be led by her vision for the future direction of the Mystics,” Wright said.

John Davidson/Photosport Helene Wilson coached the Mystics for the first six years of the ANZ Premiership.

Fitzpatrick said the playing group were excited to welcome Winikerei to the head coach position.

“Tia has an ability to make every player feel valued for the part they contribute to the collective performance. She is an innovative skills coach and has a strong vision for our team that looks to the bigger picture.”

Winikerei was the inaugural head coach of the Mystics men’s team in 2022 and has also held several other roles including athlete development lead and high performance manager. This was preceded by a successful 16-year career in the public service sector where Winikerei held a variety of leadership roles.

Her appointment continued the commitment to create a netball legacy for the Northern area where investment in people was a priority.

“Tia is an impressive person who constantly seeks the best out of all people and herself. She bleeds Mystics blue and has a deep understanding of the Mystics’ culture and players” Vyver said.

“It is fantastic to be able to promote someone who has demonstrated the leadership skillset to elevate the Mystics’ programme in 2023.”

The Mystics begin their season with a home match against the Southern Steel on March 4.