Back Chat: Teenage freeski star Ruby Andrews on why you shouldn't have TikTok and her 'famous' mum

Two of New Zealand's brightest winter talents are balancing school with snow sports as they take on the world.

Queenstown freeskier Ruby Andrews is a junior world champion with big ambitions to become a star in the mountains.

The 17-year-old has relocated to Wānaka to be part of the nursery of New Zealand’s next wave of talented skiers and snowboarders after the country’s most successful Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

After snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and freeskier Nico Porteous won New Zealand’s first Winter Olympic gold medals after 70 years, she became the junior world champion in women’s freeski slopestyle just weeks later in the Swiss Alps.

Ruby Andrews jumping from a rail at the Cardrona Alpine Resort.

Andrews this week won the freeski slopestyle title at New Zealand’s Winter Games at the Cardrona Alpine Resort, albeit after the final was cancelled because of high winds and thick cloud and results were determined from qualifying.

She was back on the mountain only days later and spoke to Stuff on the way down the hill for this week’s edition of Back Chat. She wasn’t driving.

How did you hear about the Queen’s death?

From my mum, actually. I was pretty gutted about it. My whole family was gutted.

My dad is British. He was pretty sad. It’s a big thing and a big change for the whole world. I didn’t really have any questions about it but just hoped that everyone’s okay and nobody was too cut up about it.

Do you introduce yourself as a junior world champion?

No, I would never do that!

Why not?

It’s one of my successes, but it’s not who I am. I would introduce myself as my name and a normal person who does sport.

How many people have sung the Kaiser Chiefs song Ruby to you?

Plenty, I would say.

Ruby Andrews became a junior world champion in March.

What’s your warm-up song before a competition or training?

I don’t really like listening to music when I’m training or competing because it distracts me a little bit.

You obviously love skiing. What’s one thing you hate about skiing?

There’s nothing, not one thing.

If you could do another sport, what would it be?

Snowboarding.

I meant not on snow.

Apart from on snow? Hmm, wakeboarding or water-skiing.

You’ll have TikTok, as you’re Gen Z. Why should I get?

I do have TikTok. I would say you shouldn’t get it because it takes up a lot of unnecessary time that could be used for better things. I only use it for posting clips and media things.

Good answer. I hate it. Who’s the most famous person you’ve ever met?

That’s a hard one... my mum? She’s not famous but is famous to me.

Ruby Andrews would recommend deleting TikTok, if you have it.

You’re older sister, Charlie, is a ski instructor. So, what’s the biggest fight you ever had when you were growing up?

It was over who gets the front seat. That’s a classic between siblings.

What would you say to someone who has never skied about why they should give it a crack on the mountain?

It’s an incredible feeling. Whether you’re on the magic carpet or the slope, doing all the big jumps, it’s just a crazy feeling. It’s incredible.