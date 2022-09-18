Anna Harrison's special message to Silver Ferns' rookie Elle Temu

Elle Temu received a touching message from former team-mate Anna Harrison when she was announced in the Silver Ferns.

No sooner had Elle Temu been publicly confirmed in the Silver Ferns for the first time, her phone pinged with a message from a familiar face.

Defender Temu is poised to become Silver Fern No 183 should next week’s revised two-match series against Jamaica in Auckland go ahead as expected, and she gets on court. Passport dramas with the Jamaican side delayed the start of the series and saw the first two games in Hamilton this weekend canned.

The 24-year-old has been knocking on the Ferns' selection door after back-to-back impressive seasons with the Stars in the ANZ Premiership.

It has been a memorable few months for Temu, who was unveiled in the Ferns' 2022-23 national squad for the first time in August. She also went away with the Ferns to the Commonwealth Games as a travelling reserve – getting a taste of the international environment.

READ MORE:

* Jamaica passport dramas force Silver Ferns' series to Auckland

* Passport dramas delay Jamaicans' departure for Silver Ferns series

* 'With a grain of salt': Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua on Jamaica changes



Selected in the Ferns' 12-player squad to face Jamaica, the first person to text Temu bright and early in the morning was netball legend and her former Stars’ defensive partner Anna Harrison.

“Scar [Harrison] was first to message me in the morning. [The squad announcement] came out really early and she was texting me, so it was awesome,” Temu said.

1 NEWS The star shooter headlines the NZ team named to compete against Jamaica in this month's Taini Jamison Trophy.

“She was like, ‘I’m so proud of you and can’t wait to watch you’, so it was just a nice short and sweet message and it was just cool to know she’s supporting me from afar.”

Harrison, who played 88 tests for the Ferns, formed a menacing defensive combination at the Stars with Temu over the last two seasons. Temu will be the leader in the Stars’ defensive unit next year with Harrison retiring from elite netball in July.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Retired Silver Ferns great Anna Harrison has been a tremendous mentor for Elle Temu both on and off the court.

Temu was touched by Harrison’s words and said she had been a huge influence on her netball, teaching her plenty in the defensive end.

“She’s always just been an awesome person, not just on court, but off court. She’s always willing to help and support me. It’s a bit surreal as well that Anna Harrison is texting me back, but it’s awesome. It’s something I’ll treasure our relationship over the past few years."

Temu's rise to the Silver Ferns' squad is some story when you consider she's only been playing in the defensive circle for seven years.

The Aucklander was a shooter in her early years at secondary school netball powerhouse, Mount Albert Grammar School (MAGS).

Michael Bradley Photography Elle Temu defends against Ameliaranne Ekenasio at Silver Ferns' training in Hamilton this week.

Former Silver Ferns shooter Te Aroha Keenan, then premier coach at MAGS, was responsible for Temu's positional switch. With future Silver Fern Maia Wilson and former Magic shooter Chiara Semple in the shooting circle, Temu, who is 1.87m tall, was tried in the defensive end.

“I actually saw [Keenan] the other day and she said, I saw your footwork and knew you would be good in the defending circle, so I just wanted to give it a go and then you got ball, so I thought you were fine.

“I didn’t really like shooting to be fair. The pressure of the shot was quite daunting for me, so I don’t know how far I would have made it.”

Few elite netballers in New Zealand have improved as much as Temu over the past two seasons.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Elle Temu fires off a pass for the Stars against the Tactix this season.

After battling for court time at the Central Pulse behind Ferns Katrina Rore, Karin Burger, and Kelly Jury in 2019 and 2020, Temu sounded out Stars coach Kiri Wills about a possible move back to Auckland.

Temu had a breakout first season with the Stars last year and backed up her strong play in 2022, helping the team to the final where they lost to the Pulse.

She was the form goal defence in the ANZ Premiership this season – finishing second in the competition for intercepts (42) and deflections (78) – behind only Jury.

John Davidson/Photosport Stars goal defence Elle Temu controls the ball from Tactix goal shoot Ellie Bird in a premiership game last year.

“She went from strength to strength and got more consistent as we went through. She had a great partnership with Scar and they worked very well together," Wills said.

“The beauty of Elle is she used to be a shooter at school, so she knows and understands where shooters want the ball and want space, so she can anticipate things slightly quicker than some of the other defenders can.”

Having been a defender for just seven years, Wills believed there was still plenty of room for growth with Temu. Her height, mobility, and ability to react quickly to what was happening in front of her were strengths of her game.

“She’s got beautiful hands, so she can actually pull in ball that looks hard to get. She’s very good at tipping and then running onto the ball."

Temu had sometimes struggled with her strength and conditioning, but had made heartening progress over the last year. Being a locked in starter at the Stars had improved her match fitness. She had also put in plenty of work behind the scenes to develop her conditioning base.

“It definitely has been a big one for me over the past few years. I think sometimes I’ve missed out on opportunities because of that. This year I was like I don’t want to be that is a reason why I don’t make it, so I really pushed hard.

“I think just a big hunger of not wanting to miss out on things because I can’t hit targets, that’s been a big push for me.”

Should Temu get an opportunity against Jamaica she was desperate to make the most of any court-time. Defenders Jane Watson (new mother) and Burger (foot fracture) will both return to the Ferns next year, only adding to the competition for 2023 Netball World Cup spots.

A potential debut at Auckland's Eventfinda Stadium on Wednesday with parents Rachael and Jason, and her three sisters, Casey, Brooklyn, and Summer (a shooter in MAGS’ premier team) in the crowd would be the stuff of dreams for Temu.

“Even thinking about singing the national anthem in the dress is special in itself. I am a bit of a sook, so there may be a few tears.”