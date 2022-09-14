Tension tangible as Black Ferns settle on squad for landmark Rugby World Cup

Former Black Ferns skipper Farah Palmer announces the 32-strong New Zealand squad in Auckland.

The tension was tangible on a momentous day for the Black Ferns.

As the 32-strong squad for this year’s Rugby World Cup was revealed at the College Rifles club in Auckland on Tuesday, the selected players were seeing it in full for the first time.

They were learning who had made it, and who hadn’t, ahead of an historic event – the first women’s Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand after 31 years of the Black Ferns, in which they have won five of the seven global tournaments and been one of the most dominant international teams on the planet.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ruahei Demant, right, and Maiakawanakaulani Roos, centre, were named in the Rugby World Cup squad on Tuesday.

Each player knew if they had been picked, but not of all their team-mates – their sisters – after a brutal selection process.

But that’s professional sport.

“That’s tough, eh,” a sombre Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant said.

The experienced coach, Wayne Smith, who delivered the difficult news with assistant coaches Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen, was smiling to mask the obvious emotions of the occasion.

Smith paused, reflecting on each of the omissions, and said they had spoken to more than 60 players before settling on the permitted squad of 32.

“I won't name any names, but I'd just like to say that we have a big group of women who have given a heap to Black Ferns rugby and rugby in general in the past, who haven't been selected, and I just want to really give them my appreciation for what they've done for the game”.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Wayne Smith facing a media scrum at the Black Ferns’ World Cup squad announcement.

Demant mentioned the likes of Kelly Brazier and Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, two World Cup winners in 2017 who were not selected, in paying tribute to those who missed the cut. Second five-eighth Chelsea Semple was another notable omission.

“I could go on and on,” she added.

Demant was amongst the selected players in attendance for Tuesday’s squad naming that was read out by one of the most iconic Black Ferns, Dr Farah Palmer, a three-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain.

Before Palmer read out the names, several former Black Ferns – including the first to be capped, Jacqui Apiata – passed on supportive messages to the class of 2022.

“Kia kaha,” said the 18th capped Black Fern, Shona Ballinger, who played at the first women’s World Cup in Wales in 1991.

That tournament was not formally recognised by the game’s governing body, World Rugby (then the IRB), until 2009 and players were asked to pay $5,000 (equivalent to about $9,000 today) out of their own pocket to play.

John Davidson/PHOTOSPORT The Black Ferns are hosting the Rugby World Cup for the first time.

Lauren O’Reilly, the 44th capped Black Fern, carved out the team’s social media motto – “like a Black Fern” – into sand on a beach, symbolically linking the old with the new.

Her father, the late Laurie O’Reilly, is credited as the pioneer for women’s rugby in this country and was the coaching mentor for Smith, who is widely respected and regarded as one of the game’s great minds.

Demant, the Auckland first five-eighth who was named co-captain with Waikato loose forward Kennedy Simon, said each message was inspiring.

She was soaking up the responsibility with a nervous smile because she will be a leading figure when the Black Ferns, finally, defend the World Cup they’ve won so often on home soil.

“It was kind of hard not to cry,” Demant said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Dr Farah Palmer read out the Black Ferns squad on Tuesday.

The legacy of a team which has set the standards for so long was hurt last year with four defeats in a row to northern heavyweights England and France.

The challenge is great for the Black Ferns. The 32 are privileged to be named for such a landmark tournament that should be the catalyst for women’s rugby to grow exponentially.

As Palmer left the stage, her final message of inspiration for them was simple.

“Once you’re a Black Fern, you’re always a Black Fern.”

Black Ferns – Rugby World Cup 2022

Squad

Forwards: Luka Connor, Natalie Delamere, Georgia Ponsonby; Tanya Kalounivale, Phillipa Love, Krystal Murray, Amy Rule, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata; Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos; Alana Bremner, Sarah Hirini, Charmaine McMenamin, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kendra Reynolds, Kennedy Simon

Backs: Ariana Bayler, Kendra Cocksedge, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Ruahei Demant, Hazel Tubic; Logo I Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick; Stacey Fluhler, Renee Holmes, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruby Tui, Renee Wickliffe, Portia Woodman

Fixtures

Saturday, October 8, 7.15pm: v Australia; Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday, October 16, 3.15pm: v Wales; Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

Saturday, October 22, 4.45pm: v Scotland; Northland Events Centre, Whangārei